Nation
LASG Meets Stakeholders Over 4th Mainland Bridge
The Lagos State Government yesterday said it was committed to road construction in Ikorodu to sustain current development in the area and other parts of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said this at a stakeholders meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment of the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Project on communities..
The communities include Bayeku Ayetoro, Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Egbe, Elepe and Erunwen, where the construction of the proposed 38 kilometres 4th Mainland Bridge will pass through.
“We know the kind of governor we have and his commitment toward infrastructure development across Lagos State.
“Right now as we speak, from what you can see, Ikorodu now is more like a construction site.
“That is how much government is committed to the development of Ikorodu.
“Our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also embarked on a number of projects across the state.
“He is so committed to the 4th Mainland Bridge that he wants to make sure he starts before the end of this tenure,” he said.
At the meeting, held at the Palace of the traditional ruler of Igbogbo, Adeyoye was represented by Mr Raheem Owokoniran, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure.
She listed several ongoing projects in Ikorodu Division and appealed for support of stakeholders in the area, toward successful take-off and completion of the project.
She said that the environmental impact assessment was imperative, and the feedback from stakeholders was important to help government make the right decision.
A Director in the Ministry, Mr Tokunbo Ajanaku, said government in its master plan had Ikorodu as a Central Business District (CBD) for economic revolution of the axis.
He said the CBD was an intentional plan of government to “make the whole of Ikorodu a place worthy of celebration”.
Ajanaku said that some of the CBDs created in the nation in the colonial days had become the most sucessful economic hubs across the nation.
He said that the state government was building on the CBD master plan for Ikorodu for rapid economic transformation in the axis, because of its concerns for welfare of the residents.
The director said that the government would collaborate with residents and the concessionaires on how best to recoup the investments on the proposed construction.
“We will toll, but we will toll in a manner that is internationally acceptable, “ he said.
Ajanaku said that there was currently no need to demolish any property in the axis, but pleaded with residents not to begin to sell land already earmarked for the bridge.
“We bring to you a sincere promise that this project planned on PPP will not delay, it will be delivered on schedule,” he said.
The director said that there would be nine major roads to link the planned nine interchanges.
He said that how the roads link up would depend on the stakeholders, who would choose their preferred alignments for the project.
Ajanaku said that since 1999, the state government had gathered data to ensure indigenes of communities were employed in projects in their domains, promising that Ikorodu would not be different.
“As we bring the 4th Mainland Bridge here, it will open up this division,” he said.
He said that the current plan for construction of the bridge was three years but it would begin after all stakeholders and government agree.
Chairman, Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Sesan Daini, reminded the residents of the efforts of the government to reduce demolition of houses on the Right of Way of the project.
He appealed to residents to show appreciation and not begin to sell land on the project alignment currently used as makeshift stalls for some traders.
Daini said Igbogbo Bayekun Road is a major complementing road to several facilities in the area, pleading that it should be included among roads linking any of the nine interchanges to the proposed bridge.
Also, the traditional ruler of Igbogbo, Oba Orimadegun Kasali, appealed to land grabbers in the council to obey instructions not to sell land on the Right of Way (RoW) of the project.
Nation
Senator Moves To Empower 150 Women, Youths
Senator Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau APC), yesterday launched a two-day Training and empowerment programme for 150 women and youths in his constituency, the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone.
Dimka, who was represented by his wife, Esther, at the event which is holding at Vel Sun Set Hotel, Pankshin, said that the programme was part of his plans of “giving back to the society”.
The training that is on livestock, Potatoes and Rice production is being coordinated by Chokma International School Ltd. in collaboration with the Border Communities Development Agency.
“This training and empowerment programme is aimed at propelling you to be self reliant and in the near future be employers of labour.
“It is expected that as youths and courageous women, you will stand firm in your various endeavours and keep moving in order to help build the economy of the nation.
“We expect you all to be focused and gain enough knowledge on how to start or build on the business you have chosen to do toward the betterment of your lives and those of your family members as well as the Nigerian society, “ the lawmaker said.
He assured the people of the zone of more good things but cautioned the youths to shun any act of criminality and be serious about becoming credible leaders of tomorrow.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Plateau Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Morris Gosen, described the programme as “unique and encouraging”,while commending the lawmaker for the initiative.
Manager, Chokma International School Ltd, Mr Terve Daniel, said that the programme was in tune with the Federal Government’s diversification programme toward boosting the nation’s economy.
“This training and empowerment programme comes at the right time, changing the narrative of the Nigerian economy and its development strides.
“We expect every beneficiary to be keen and serious with the training so as to be more knowledgeable on how to boost their businesses and be employers of labour,” Daniel said.
Nation
COCIN Decries Spate Of Kidnapping, Killings
The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), has decried the rising spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, killings, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.
COCIN President, Rev. Dacholom Datiri, said this at the 98th General Church Council (GCC), yesterday in Jos.
The President, who lamented that kidnappers and armed robbers were having a field day in all parts of the country, urged the federal government to expeditiously address the situation.
Datiri also decried the alarming rate of attacks and killings in communities in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, and other states in the northern parts of the country.
“Kidnappers and armed robbers are today having a field day in this country; many people have been robbed of their hard earned savings, and innocent lives have been needlessly exterminated
“COCIN has had a fair share of this oppression affecting our pastors and members.
“Attacks on communities in Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and several other states in the country have continued unabated despite the deployment of military to these parts of the country.
“Government must be sensitive to the needs of her citizens, demonstrate a sense of responsibility and do the needful. Government must garner the willpower and deal with the ugly situation,” he urged.
Datari called on the government and security agencies to also intensify efforts in ending insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country
The president further called on government to address the plight of the Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered in all parts of the country.
He called on Christians occupying public offices to lead in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.
“Corruption has continued to become increasingly endemic in this country, so, I urge Christians to lead the fight against this devil that is determined to destroy our country,” he advised.
Nation
Ondo Assembly Exonerates OSOPADEC Chairman From Financial Misappropriation
The Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Mr Gbenga Edema, was yesterday exonerated from alleged financial misappropriation by the state House of Assembly.
An individual had petitioned the Assembly, urging it to investigate the financial activities of the commission, particularly in relation to the projects executed from 2019 till date.
Consequently, the Assembly had set up an ad hoc committee, headed by Mr Samuel Aderoboye, to investigate the allegations.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, commended the committee for doing a thorough job and for submitting its report which cleared Edema.
“I appreciate the committee for doing an unbiased job and for commending the activities of the OSOPADEC chairman.
“He (Edema) is, hereby, exonerated from any alleged financial misappropriation, in accordance with the report of the committee,” Oloyelogun said.
