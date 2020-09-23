City Crime
Ogoni Elders Honour DPO
Ogoni Elders under the umbrella Gbo Kabaari have presented an award to the Bori Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Gbasam.
Presenting the award recently in Bori, the chairman of the group, Senator Benneth Birabi, said SP Gbasam’s bravery in combating crime and maintenance of peace informed the decision to reward him.
Senator Birabi, who led other prominent members of the group explained that the award was a way to encourage the gallant DPO in his effort to fight crime in Ogoni.
He said the settling of crisis between two villages in Yeke and recent manhunt on militants in the area were some of the milestones SP Bako had accomplished.
He admitted that although his predecessors made an attempt but SP Bako’s doggedness towards restoration of peace could not be over emphasised.
“How we wish other police officers could emulate him to reduce crime drastically”.
Earlier, SP Bako Gbasam expressed joy over the honour done him by the Gbo Kabaari.
SP Bako assured of his readiness to continue in his capacity to flush out criminal elements.
The death of Honest Diagbara, often called Bobosky, remains a watershed in the history of the police division.
SP Bako said Bobosky’s foot soldiers must be arrested accordingly.
He said Bobosky was deeply involved in all manners of criminal activities in Ogoni making life unbearable for his people.
While thanking the council chairman, Laliteh Loolo for his support in the fight against crime.
Also, the Khana chairman, Hon. Loolo Laliteh, assured more support to the police in the fight against crime.
City Crime
Police Arrest 96 Suspects Over Cultism, Robbery In Benue
The Benue State Police Command, says it has arrested 96 persons over alleged house breaking, theft, armed robbery and cultism in Makurdi, the state capital.
A statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said on Monday in Makurdi that the suspects were arrested following complaints from residents of Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank areas.
She said that the suspects were arrested between August 24 and September 15.
The official listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally-made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges, one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge, one military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, and military jungle hat.
Other items were two pairs of military uniforms, one Ipad, two desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms, and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.
Anene said that the Command had resolved to rid the state of all criminals and urged the public to offer useful information to assist the security agencies.
City Crime
NPFL: Plateau United Signs Adetunji
Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has secured the signing of Sunday Adetunji to their ranks ahead of the 2020/21 league season.
Adetunji, who has been linked with five different teams, put an end to the speculation about his future when he revealed that he has signed a deal with the 2017 league champions via his social media handle on Wednesday.
Adetunji was linked with Abia Warriors, Rivers United, Shooting Stars, and Kano Pillars, but he later put pen to paper for a two-year contract after strong negotiation involving the player and his management team.
“I’m happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club, Plateau United.
The former Shooting Stars and Enyimba striker will replace Tosin Omoleye who left the club for the Aba Elephants.
Adetunji will add quality to Plateau United’s attack, who are expected to help Plateau United challenge for the league and Champions League title next season.
City Crime
Return Our Oil Wells Or Settle Us Properly, Bakassi LGA Tells FG
The Executive Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon Iyadim, Amboni Iyadim has called on the Federal Government to either return the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State or settle his people properly.
Iyadim also asserted that he did not understand why Bakassi was ceded so fast, adding that what happened in 2003 had never happened anywhere in the world, citing the case of America and Mexico amongst others.
He made the call during the thanksgiving ceremony/100 days in office at the Bakassi Council headquarters at Ekpri Ikang, yesterday.
He said it was unfortunate that the people of Bakassi were still displaced, neglected and on transit 23 years after the ceding of their territory to Cameroon.
He noted that the untold hardship that the loss of their heritage and land had caused them was irreparable adding that the loss of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom has not only deepened the sufferings of the people of Bakassi alone but Cross River as a whole.
His words: “We want our 76 oil wells back. We have lost everything. How come we lose our territory yet our oil wells were still given to Akwa Ibom. We can barely pay workers.
“The people of Bakassi have been abandoned, neglected and have been on transit for over 20 years, we have suffered a lot because we lost those oil wells and our territory due to national interest.
“The federal government should settle the people of Bakassi properly or return our 76 oil wells, we have suffered enough for the collective interest of this country and yet we have nothing to show for it.
“In all the similar cases, none has been so hastily granted like that of Bakassi, our land was hastily handed over in a political way, they should return our territory or settle us as agreed,” Iyadim lamented.
