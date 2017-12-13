Ex-PH City Mayor, Nnamdi Wokekoro Is Dead

Former Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Nnamdi Wokekoro is dead.

His shocking demise was confirmed yesterday night by his media aide, Olalekan Ige, in a telephone conversation with newsmen last night

Wokekoro, a chieftain of APC and leader of its caucus in Port Harcourt City Council died yesterday of undisclosed circumstances.

The Tide gathered that Mr. Wokekoro, a former Major of Port Harcourt City, had suffered a medical condition for which he was treated overseas.

A close friend of the late politician, who was conversant with the medical condition, told The Tide that Wokekoro made complete recovery and had even made plans to travel to Abuja next Friday. “I was with him last Sunday and he was lively. He even had arranged to travel to Abuja this weekend. I was shocked when a call came in earlier today that he was dead”, the source told The Tide.

At the time of this report, his corpse had been deposited in a mortuary in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wokekoro, who was at a time the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, is survived by a son who is doing the mandatory one year national service in Abuja.

Tributes have been pouring in for the deceased former Mayor.