The Must Have Bags

Hand bags are essential to any wardrobe just like shoes. They complement a lady’s dressing. This probably explains why some women are crazy for hand bags. Whatever hand bag in vogue must be found in their closet. This is okay for people that have enough money to spend.

But basically, there are essential hand bags that a lady must have:

The shopping bag: Every woman needs a bag that is perfect for shopping. It has to be roomy, cute and casual. The hobo bag is perfect for a day at the mall, or shopping boutiques downtown.

The evening bag: You need a basic bag that will help dress up an outfit. Something small and dainty, yet sophisticated and smart. Clutch is ideal for a night out, and gives you enough space to keep all of your essentials in it, and looks good at the same time. Chutchbags are so small and fit nicely under the arm, or can be worn around the waist.

The “goes with everything” bag: This is a must have for every woman. It is a bag that goes with everything from jeans, to dress pants, to a skirt, to shorts. The best way to get a bag that goes with everything is to have a basic black bag. A simple black bag can be used on any outfit, no matter the colour, texture or style. And it saves you the money, time and energy of going to the stop in search of a bag any time you have an outing.

The trendy bag: Now that you’ve got an evening bag, a shopping bag and a bag that goes with every bag, go nuts and get one of those super trendy bags. The trendy bag usually goes with the season and once the season is over, it looks out of fashion. But if you can afford to spend a little money on these seasonal bags, why not go for them?.

Calista Ezeaku