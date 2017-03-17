Carrot For Good Health The Here Again

Carrots are a much under-rated food but are really an excellent addition to as many meals as possible. Apart from the usual boiled method with a little butter added, shred a few into all your salads, cut them into strips for mid-meal snacking or indulge in delicious carrot cake.
Carrots get their bright carrot colour from carotenoids, pigment antioxidants that are powerful quenchers of damaging free radicals.
The most well known carotenoid in carrots is the antioxidant beta-carotene, which converts in the body to vitamin A.
Carrots also contain the antioxidant Vitamin A. Carrots also contain the antioxidant Vitamin C. So, all in all, they’re good through and through.
