RVHA Moves To Amend Four Laws

Bills to repeal the Rivers State Reserve Fund Law No. 2 of 2008 and to establish the State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital have been presented at plenary on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA).

The State Assembly at plenary, also received additional two bills for laws to amend the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Law No. 1 of 2005, and to repeal and re-enact the State University of Science and Technology law, Cap 133, law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The Leader of the Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who presented the four bills simultaneously last Monday at the plenary session of the House in Port Harcourt, said the Rivers State Reserved Fund bill was for a law to allow all monies standing to the credit of the State Reserve Fund to be paid into the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

The bill was cited as the Rivers State Reserved Fund Repeal Bill, 2017.

Also, Amaewhule said the second bill (Rivers State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital bill) was to establish a Teaching Hospital for the Institution, which shall be a hospital capable of providing facilities usually provided in Medical Schools of a university for the instruction of medical students.

According to him, the teaching hospital shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, which may sue or be sued in its name.

He further explained that the hospital will provide massive employment for teeming graduates, if passed into law.

He tagged the bill as the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital Bill, 2017.

The Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Bill, 2017 was presented to amend Section 3, paragraph (a) (b) (c) and Section 14 of the principal law No. 1 of 2005.

According to the leader, the amendment of the law was to give any other assistance as the State Ministry of Education may recommend to the governor of the state.

He cited the bill as the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools Amendment Bill, 2017, while the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Bill, 2017 was to repeal and reenact the State University of Science and Technology law, Cap 133, laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and other matters related thereto.

The four bills passed first reading at the plenary session as the House adjourned to the next sitting day for debate.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, commended the presenter of the bills, assuring that due process and justice would be done to the four bills in the interest of the Rivers people.

Enoch Epelle