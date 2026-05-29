THE LAPSES OF THE MEDIA IN ELECTIONS

The media is supposed to be a platform through which people express their thoughts, beliefs, and opinions on issues of public interest. Unfortunately, it has often failed to live up to its role as the fourth estate of the realm.During the 2023 elections, the media recorded several lapses that deserve critical examination in academic and professional spaces. Before discussing these failures in detail, it is important to briefly explain the meaning, role, and duties of the media. In simple terms, the media refers to the main channels of mass communication, including broadcasting, print publishing, and the internet.

It is a collective term for all means through which information reaches the public. The media is often called the fourth tier of government because of the popular saying, “No media, no society.” This is not an exaggeration. Scholars have shown that the media plays an integral role in society, since political, economic, religious, and academic activities all depend on information flow through the media.

The word MEDIA can be broken down to reflect its core functions: M – Meeting the People E – Educating the People D – Discussing with the People I – Involving the People A – Accessing the PeopleSpecifically during elections, the media is expected to provide accurate and timely information to the public by reporting and updating citizens on government and electoral activities. This responsibility is central to keeping the electorate informed.The media also strengthens democracy by engaging citizens on critical issues affecting the electoral process. When the media effectively disseminates relevant information, the public can see through the failures of government, hold leaders accountable, and propose solutions that serve the common good.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram play a vital role in democratic societies because they allow mass participation. Unlike radio and television, social media is accessible to anyone with a smartphone and data bundle, making it the most inclusive platform for political discourse. Despite these roles, the media must not abandon its ethics or promote partisan agendas that mislead the public. In many schools of thought, the media is described as closely related to the judiciary.

People often see the media as a place to voice grievances and seek justice.However, it is fair to say that the media has lost ground by failing to fulfill its duties during elections. Below are ten key lapses observed in the February 2023 elections.Lack of coordination among journalists. Many press personnel who covered different polling units were poorly equipped and unprepared. Some lacked functional cameras and modern technology needed to carry out professional reporting.

Partisanship and breach of ethics. Media personnel, who are supposed to remain non-partisan, openly violated professional ethics by taking political sides and favoring certain candidates in their reporting.Commercialization of coverage. Some journalists prioritized money over news. It was disappointing to see professionals from reputable stations engaging in what I call “Oga, find me something syndrome” begging politicians for money in exchange for favorable coverage or interviews.Loss of independence and self-censorship. On election day, some journalists took instructions from politicians on what to report and what to suppress. This compromised the independence of the media and reduced public trust.

Poor post-election reporting. Few media outlets reported what actually happened at the polling units. Incidents of violence, voter intimidation, and irregularities were either underreported or ignored entirely, while praise was lavished on politicians instead of amplifying the voices of the people.Spread of misinformation and unverified claims. In the rush to be first, some media houses published unverified results and rumors from social media without fact-checking. This fueled confusion and tension among the electorate.Inadequate coverage of rural and marginalized areas. Media attention was concentrated in urban centers, leaving rural polling units underreported. The experiences and challenges of rural voters were largely absent from mainstream coverage.

Sensationalism over substance. Some outlets prioritized sensational headlines and conflict-driven stories over factual analysis of policies and candidate manifestos, leaving voters uninformed about real issues. Failure to hold INEC accountable in real time. While INEC faced logistical failures and delays, many media houses were slow to question officials or demand explanations on air, missing opportunities for live accountability.

Neglect of voter education. Beyond reporting results, the media did little to educate voters on procedures, rights, and what to do in case of irregularities. This left many citizens uninformed and vulnerable on election day.These lapses weaken public trust and undermine the credibility of the electoral process. For the media to regain its role as a watchdog of democracy, it must return to the principles of accuracy, impartiality, and public service.

The media must be informed to follow its ethics as the 2027 elections approaches. This is encourage electorates rely on the authenticity and objectivity of media practice.Failure to uphold media standards will further make the country plunge into political apathy, electoral violence and disgust for those in the media practice.