Omoku Community Plans ICT Centre To Bridge Digital Divide

The administrative headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Omoku, is set to witness a major technological transformation with the plan to establish a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, an initiative widely seen as a strategic step towards youth empowerment and digital inclusion.

The project, championed by the Omoku People’s Forum, a global association of distinguished sons and daughters of the community, reflects a growing commitment among stakeholders to reposition the area in line with contemporary technological realities and global best practices.

The Tide gathered that President-General of the Forum, Dr. George Ada Ubah, who is spearheading the initiative, said his mission is to ensure that the vision of a digitally empowered Omoku community becomes a reality within the shortest possible time.

In a decisive move to guarantee effective coordination and execution, the Forum has appointed a prominent legal practitioner and respected community leader, Chief (Barr.) Dennis Masi, as Chairman of the ICT Centre Project Committee, to ensure the completion of the project.

As Chairman of the Committee, Chief Masi is expected to galvanise support from well-meaning sons and daughters of Omoku, both at home and in the diaspora, to ensure that adequate resources are mobilised for the successful take-off and delivery of the project.

The ICT Centre, which is designed as a self-funded initiative of the Forum, underscores the spirit of self-help and communal development that has continued to define the people of Omoku over the years.

When completed, the facility is expected to serve as a critical hub for digital education, offering training programmes that will equip youths with essential technological skills required to compete favourably in today’s fast-evolving global digital economy.

Beyond skills acquisition, the centre is also anticipated to provide a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship and knowledge exchange, thereby opening up new economic opportunities for residents and reducing the level of youth unemployment in the area.

Stakeholders have noted that the project aligns with broader national and global efforts aimed at deepening digital literacy and expanding access to information technology, particularly in underserved and semi-urban communities.

The initiative is also being viewed as a catalyst for socio-economic development, with the potential to attract investments, stimulate local enterprise and enhance the overall profile of Omoku within Rivers State and beyond.

Observers believe that the successful delivery of the ICT Centre will not only benefit the immediate community but also serve as a model for other local government areas seeking to harness technology for grassroots development.

King Onunwor