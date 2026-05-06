Konga Launches Tech Sales Drive In Nigeria

Telecom operators have explained the constant disruption to telephone services in the country, blaming it on persistent fibre disruption and vandalism.

This is coming as Nigerians further prioritise data usage in the first quarter of 2026, with statistics showing that the citizens increased their consumption to four million terabytes within the period.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, while speaking at the on a television programme, at the weekend, painted a grim picture of an industry under siege.

Adebayo revealed that the persistent issues of dropped calls and slow Internet are not due to neglect by operators but are the direct result of an “industrial nightmare” of sabotage, vandalism, and criminality.

He described telecom operators as the ‘infrastructure of infrastructures” that supports every other sector, from banking to security regretting however, that this critical backbone is cracking under the weight of constant attacks.

In a startling revelation, Adebayo exposed the disparity between the safety of international infrastructure and the vulnerability of domestic networks.

He noted that the undersea fibre optic cables in the Atlantic have suffered barely one outage in two years.

In stark contrast, the terrestrial fibre optic cable running from Lagos to Kano is cut an average of 40 times every single day.

“If you have fibre cut as many as 40 times a day across the national network, there is no way that that will not impact the quality of service,” Adebayo stated flatly.

He explained that these cuts, often caused by reckless excavation or road construction, bleed the industry dry financially and force congestion onto remaining network routes.

Recall that the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, said operators suffered 1,883 fibre cuts in the first three months of the year.

Beyond fibre cuts, the ALTON chairman highlighted the rampant theft of diesel, batteries, and generators at cell sites. He cited a bizarre situation in a Lekki community — one of Nigeria’s wealthiest corridors — where residents lacked public electricity for four months but demanded flawless service.

Operators, he revealed, are often forced to pay local community groups just to transport diesel to sites under the cover of darkness.

Perhaps the most alarming revelation was the security situation facing technical staff.

Adebayo disclosed that there are vast territories in Nigeria where engineers cannot respond to faults after 6:00 p.m. due to the threat of attacks by armed vandals and non-state actors.

Despite the doom, Adebayo noted a silver lining. He said the recent 50 per cent tariff adjustment approved by the government has restored investor confidence. He confirmed that capital is finally flowing back into the sector after years of stagnation.

Adebayo who warned that money alone would not fix the problem, issued a passionate call to the government, demanding that vandalism of telecom infrastructure be treated with the same severity as crude oil theft.

In a related development, March subscription statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission showed that Nigerians consumed more than four billion gigabytes of data in 90 days in the first quarter of 2026.

Specifically, from January to March, Nigeria recorded 4.06 million terabytes of data, the highest level since the NCC began tracking the data. The development further confirmed data as the new ‘oil’ as more Nigerians do stuff online.