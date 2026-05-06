Platform Petroleum Unveils ICT Hub For Niger Delta Youths

In a move to boost the digital education and technological empowerment in Rivers State, the Platform Petroleum Limited has inaugurated the O.B. Lulu-Briggs ICT Centre for Digital Innovations in Obonoma, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area .

The state-of-the-art facility, commissioned recently, represents a significant intervention aimed at bridging the digital divide and expanding access to information and communication technology across riverine communities in the Niger Delta.

Commissioning the centre, former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, commended the initiative, describing it as a timely investment in human capital development and a catalyst for educational advancement in underserved areas.

The ICT centre equipped with over 280 interconnected computer systems, positioned it as a major hub for computer-based testing (CBT), digital training, and innovation-driven learning.

It is expected to serve residents of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru, and Degema local government areas, thereby reducing the need for students and job seekers to travel to urban centres for examinations and digital services.

Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, said the project was conceived in response to the increasing demand for digital literacy in a rapidly evolving global economy.

He emphasised that the centre goes beyond infrastructure, serving as a gateway to global opportunities for young people in the region, particularly in an era shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, and technological innovation.

According to Lulu-Briggs, equipping youths with relevant digital skills remains critical to enhancing their competitiveness and enabling them to participate meaningfully in the global knowledge economy.

The facility, named after his father, Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives targeted at promoting education, enterprise, and socio-economic development in host communities.

Beyond its CBT capabilities, the centre also features dedicated spaces for training, collaboration, and enterprise development, alongside residential and support facilities designed to enhance learning outcomes.

In his remarks, Lulu-Briggs urged host communities to take ownership of the facility by ensuring its protection and proper use, stressing that its long-term value depends on collective responsibility and commitment.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs ICT Centre is widely regarded as a strategic investment that will not only improve access to digital education but also strengthen Rivers State’s emergence as a growing hub for technology and innovation in Nigeria.

Stakeholders at the inauguration described the project as a transformative intervention capable of narrowing the digital gap, stimulating innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for thousands of young people across the region.