Delta At 20: Delta Airline Expands Travel Access Ahead 2026 World Cup

Delta Air Lines has announced a range of travel solutions aimed at easing the journey for Ghanaian football fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States and North America.

The announcement was made during an event in Accra marking the airline’s 20th anniversary in Ghana, as company officials highlighted plans to work closely with local travel agencies to ensure that fans can access tickets and travel packages well in advance for the global tournament.

According to Delta’s Managing Director for International and Specialty Sales, Rob LeBel, the airline is introducing flexible options tailored to different travel needs.

These include individual ticket purchases, discounted group packages for parties of ten or more, and charter services for larger groups.

He explained that the collaboration with travel agencies would also focus on educating customers about the best ways to secure flights during the expected surge in demand.

To expand travel routes, Delta is leveraging its partnership with European carrier KLM, offering passengers alternative connections through Europe when direct routes are fully booked.

The airline believes the upcoming tournament presents a major opportunity to strengthen travel ties between Ghana and North America, particularly as interest among football fans continues to grow.