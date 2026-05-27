Aviation
Airport Road Remains Only For Airport Activities —-Gov. Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara says Airport road will soon be accessible only for Airport activities in the state.
The Governor said this recently while inspecting the level l0of construction work on the Igwuruta By-Pass Road project in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The Governor who expressed optimism over the progress of work on the project, saying the By-pass road will reduced unrelated activities on the Airport area in the state.
Governor Fubara explained that the By-pass road was designed in collaboration with the host community to address accessibility concerns while preserving the operational integrity of the airport corridor.
“So, we liaised with the community and created this By-pass,” he stated.
The governor further clarified the objective of the road project, saying it would provide the residents with a dedicated access route separate from the airport operations.
“The purpose of the By-pass is so needful that the community can have this as their own way, their own entrance, while the airport will remain only for airport activity once these roads are completed,” he said.
Providing an update on the pace of work, Fubara disclosed that the project had already achieved a major milestone in execution.
“So far, they’ve done about 65% of the job,” the governor announced,
revealing that contractors handling the project had assured the state government of timely delivery.
He also expressed confidence that the bypass would be completed before October.
“They’re also promising that before October, the total project will be delivered,” he added.
By: Enoch Epelle
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Aviation
Togo Govt Scraps It’s Visa Requirements For All African Countries
The Togolese government has scrapped visa requirements for nationals of all African countries, effective May 18, 2026, meaning Nigerians with valid passports can now enter the country without applying for visa in advance.
African travellers can now stay in Togo visa-free for up to 30 days counting from May 18, 2026.
Visitors must still complete an online pre-arrival registration before entering the country.
The announcement came via the official X handle of Togo’s Ministry of Security, signed by the ministry’s head, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba.
Under the new policy, eligible African travellers can stay in Togo for up to 30 days without a visa, with the government describing the move as a commitment to Pan-African ideals and regional integration.
Government based the decision within a wider Pan-African agenda, stating that it reaffirms Togo’s attachment to “Pan-African ideals, continental solidarity, and community and African commitments, relating to mobility and regional integration.”
Togo also positioned the move as part of an agenda of “openness, modernisation, and attractiveness” aimed at making the country “a regional hub for services, business, culture, and human exchanges at the heart of Africa.”
There is, however, one step travellers cannot skip. Before arrival, visitors must register on the Togolese government’s official travel portal at voyage.gouv.tg at least 24 hours before reaching the border.
Nigerians can now travel to Togo without applying for a visa in advance.
The registration generates a travel slip that must be presented at entry points across land, air, and sea. The government has been clear that this pre-arrival formality remains mandatory regardless of the visa exemption.
Beyond the registration requirement, standard entry conditions still apply. Security checks, immigration screening, and public health requirements remain in place, and the waiver does not protect travellers who overstay or enter irregularly.
All border agencies have been directed to implement the new policy immediately.
Togo’s decision is part of a broader continental shift. Across Africa, more governments are moving to ease intra-African travel in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s vision of freer movement of people and goods.
Togo is now among the more accessible West African destinations for Nigerian travellers, a short trip that previously required advance visa processing and now requires nothing more than a passport and a quick online registration the day before you fly.
Aviation
Egypt Flight Moves To Prevent Explosion —- Diverts London Flight To Rome
An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London was diverted to Rome after a passenger was found with a power bank in checked luggage.
The airline said the diversion was made as a safety precaution due to regulations surrounding lithium-ion batteries.
Passengers landed safely in Rome and were provided accommodation and refreshments after the delay.
The aircraft, operating flight EZY2618 from Hurghada to London Luton, made an unscheduled landing at Rome Fiumicino Airport last Tuesday evening as a precautionary safety measure.
According to the airline, the decision to divert was taken after a passenger informed cabin crew that the portable charger was inside luggage stored in the aircraft’s hold.
Although no fire or malfunction was reported, lithium-ion batteries found in power banks are considered a significant safety risk on aircraft due to the possibility of overheating or catching fire.
Flight tracking data showed the plane cruising at approximately 36,000 feet over the Adriatic Sea before suddenly changing course and heading towards Rome, where it landed safely about 20 minutes later.
Passengers reportedly disembarked without incident, while the flight was rescheduled for the following day.
In a statement, EasyJet apologised for the disruption and said the diversion was carried out in accordance with aviation safety regulations.
“The safety of passengers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said, adding that hotel accommodation, meals, and refreshments were provided for affected travellers.
“EasyJet’s policies state that power banks are only permitted in cabin baggage and must not be stored in checked luggage.
The airline also prohibits passengers from using power banks to charge devices during flights.
The incident comes as airlines around the world continue tightening restrictions on portable chargers and lithium battery devices amid growing concerns over onboard fire hazards linked to overheating batteries.
Aviation
Delta At 20: Delta Airline Expands Travel Access Ahead 2026 World Cup
Delta Air Lines has announced a range of travel solutions aimed at easing the journey for Ghanaian football fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States and North America.
The announcement was made during an event in Accra marking the airline’s 20th anniversary in Ghana, as company officials highlighted plans to work closely with local travel agencies to ensure that fans can access tickets and travel packages well in advance for the global tournament.
According to Delta’s Managing Director for International and Specialty Sales, Rob LeBel, the airline is introducing flexible options tailored to different travel needs.
These include individual ticket purchases, discounted group packages for parties of ten or more, and charter services for larger groups.
He explained that the collaboration with travel agencies would also focus on educating customers about the best ways to secure flights during the expected surge in demand.
To expand travel routes, Delta is leveraging its partnership with European carrier KLM, offering passengers alternative connections through Europe when direct routes are fully booked.
The airline believes the upcoming tournament presents a major opportunity to strengthen travel ties between Ghana and North America, particularly as interest among football fans continues to grow.
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