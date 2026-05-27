Airport Road Remains Only  For Airport Activities —-Gov. Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara says Airport road will soon be accessible only for Airport activities in the state.

The Governor said this recently while inspecting the level l0of construction work on the Igwuruta By-Pass Road project in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Governor who expressed optimism over the progress of work on the project, saying the By-pass road will reduced unrelated activities on the Airport area in the state.

Governor Fubara explained that the By-pass road was designed in collaboration with the host community to address accessibility concerns while preserving the operational integrity of the airport corridor.

“So, we liaised with the community and created this By-pass,” he stated.

The governor further clarified the objective of the road project, saying it would provide the residents with a dedicated access route separate from the airport operations.

“The purpose of the By-pass is so needful that the community can have this as their own way, their own entrance, while the airport will remain only for airport activity once these roads are completed,” he said.

Providing an update on the pace of work, Fubara disclosed that the project had already achieved a major milestone in execution.

“So far, they’ve done about 65% of the job,” the governor announced,

revealing that contractors handling the project had assured the state government of timely delivery.

He also expressed confidence that the bypass would be completed before October.

“They’re also promising that before October, the total project will be delivered,” he added.

By: Enoch Epelle