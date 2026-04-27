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NCSU Woos Fubara To Attend May Day Celebration Assures Rousing Welcome From Workers
The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State chapter, has appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to personally attend this year’s May Day celebration, assuring that civil servants in the state are fully prepared to give him a rousing reception in recognition of what they described as his labour-friendly administration.
May Day, also known as Workers’ Day, is celebrated annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and highlight issues affecting labour across various sectors.
Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt, the State Chairman of the NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, said the governor’s physical presence at the event would serve as a strong morale booster for workers, particularly after last year’s celebration was reportedly overshadowed by political tensions and the absence of full state participation.
Osumah urged Governor Fubara not to allow any form of distraction or political pressure to prevent him from attending, stressing that workers across the state are eager to celebrate his leadership and achievements.
“The entire workforce is in high spirits. We are ready to receive the Governor in grand style because we believe he has demonstrated commitment to workers’ welfare,” he said.
According to him, the labour movement in the state, including the NCSU, the Joint Public Negotiating Council, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other affiliated unions, remain firmly behind the administration and are united in their support for policies aimed at improving workers’ welfare.
He further noted that civil servants intend to use the occasion to reaffirm their solidarity with the governor and express appreciation for what they described as reforms and interventions in the public service sector.
“We want to use the May Day celebration to show that civil servants in Rivers State are solidly behind Governor Fubara. We are not going to let him down because his administration has been responsive to workers’ needs,” Osumah stated.
The labour leader commended the administration for what he described as consistent payment of salaries and pensions, settlement of gratuities and bonuses, and infrastructural upgrades in government institutions, including renovations at the State Secretariat Complex.
He also highlighted the construction of residential accommodation for senior civil servants, describing it as a step that has improved working conditions and motivation within the public service.
Osumah further praised ongoing recruitment into the education sector and the extension of retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, describing it as a policy that would help retain experience and strengthen the state’s education system.
Beyond these achievements, he urged the governor to use the May Day platform to address lingering demands by workers, including the extension of retirement age for civil and public servants, review of the contributory pension scheme, and upward review of certain cadres within the civil service structure.
He added that expectations for this year’s celebration are particularly high, as workers are eager to publicly demonstrate their support and appreciation for what they consider a more stable and responsive governance atmosphere.
“The mood among workers is joyful and expectant. We are calling on all civil servants to come out in their numbers to honour the Governor and make this year’s May Day memorable,” he added.
The NCSU expressed confidence that this year’s celebration would further strengthen the relationship between the state government and the labour force, while reinforcing commitment to industrial harmony in Rivers State, stressing that last year’s May Day was not celebrated by civil servants in the State due to the absence of the God, amplifying why this year’s celebration will be like no other.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Treasurer of NCSU, Comrade Leticia MacPepple said she was lending her voice to appeal to Governor Fubara to come and celebrate the May Day with the workers.
She also appealed to the Governor to ensure that he uses the occasion to announce the employment of “our children into the mainstream of the civil service”, as manpower in the service has drastically reduced.
“It will be a thing of great joy if employment is done in the main civil service by the Governor,” she said.
By: Donatus Ebi
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NPF Warn Applicants Ahead Of Constable Recruitment Exam
The Katsina State Police Command has cautioned applicants for the upcoming police constable recruitment examination to adhere strictly to laid-down procedures and avoid falling victim to fraudsters.
The Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar-Fage, issued the warning in a statement released on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu.
He disclosed that the nationwide examination is scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Katsina State and that the exercise will be conducted at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic along Dutsin-Ma Road.
According to the commissioner, only candidates who successfully passed the recently concluded physical and credential screening will be eligible to sit for the examination.
Applicants have been directed to log on to the official recruitment portal from April 24 to print their coloured examination invitation slips, which contain details of their specific date, time, and venue.
Mr Umar-Fage stated that candidates must present a valid National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), bearing a clear photograph, alongside their printed coloured invitation slip and a writing pen at the examination centre.
He added that the approved dress code for the exercise is a white T-shirt, white shorts, and white canvas shoes.
Reiterating that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge, the police chief warned applicants to be wary of individuals or groups seeking to extort money under the guise of facilitating recruitment.
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Monarch Pledges Strong Action Against Gender-Based Violence
The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council has pledged to take decisive action to curb the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the state, in partnership with ActionAid and other relevant organisations.
The commitment was made during an event organised by ActionAid in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation in Port Harcourt. The programme, titled “Convening of Traditional Rulers for GBV Prevention,” carried the theme, “From Custodians to Champions: Redefining Culture for GBV Prevention and Community Protection.”
Speaking on behalf of the council, the Okilomuibe of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moore MacLean Ubuo, said traditional rulers are determined to move beyond mere responses to incidents of violence by adopting proactive strategies.
“We will establish and empower community-led structures, including traditional cabinets and women leaders, to identify early warning signs of violence and intervene before harm occurs,” he said.
King Ubuo added that traditional institutions are committed to enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law within their domains, stressing that the longstanding culture of silence surrounding abuse would no longer be tolerated.
“We will ensure that our subjects understand their rights and that the law is respected as the ultimate standard for justice,” he added.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Government emphasised that tackling GBV requires more than policies and enforcement, noting that a transformation in societal attitudes is essential.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Lauretta Dimkpa, who was represented by the Director of Child Welfare, Mrs. Fumilayo Adebayo, highlighted the critical role of traditional rulers in shaping societal values.
“As traditional rulers, your voices command respect, your decisions influence behaviour, and your institutions are trusted platforms for conflict resolution and social guidance,” she said.
She urged them to promote cultural norms that uphold dignity, respect, and equality, while also encouraging victims to report abuse without fear of stigma.
In his remarks, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, described the gathering as timely, noting that GBV remains a widespread violation of human rights and a major obstacle to sustainable development.
Represented by Dr. Adedeji Ademefun, he cited data showing that 31 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, with many cases going unreported due to fear, stigma, and cultural silence.
“National surveys indicate that nearly three in ten women have experienced physical or sexual violence, underscoring the scale and urgency of this crisis,” he said.
Earlier, the Coordinator of the Rivers State Multi-Stakeholders Action Committee, Barrister Evelyn Asimie Membere, described GBV as one of the most persistent human rights violations, cutting across age, class, and geography.
According to her, traditional rulers are uniquely positioned to influence behaviour and drive meaningful change at the grassroots level.
“In many of our communities, your voice carries more weight than any policy or legislation,” she said.
The event brought together key stakeholders committed to strengthening community-based approaches to preventing GBV and protecting vulnerable groups across Rivers State.
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Tinubu Support Group Canvasses Second Term For President Ahead Of 2027
A socio-political group, the Tinubu Youths Vanguard Organisation (TYVO), Rivers State chapter, has called on Nigerians to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, citing the need to consolidate ongoing economic and infrastructural reforms.
The State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Emmanuel Fubara, made the appeal over the weekend in Port Harcourt on the sidelines of a meeting of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council.
He said granting the Tinubu administration a second term would enable it to fully implement its transformation agenda, particularly under the Renewed Hope initiative.
“It is important that the Tinubu administration is given another opportunity to complete its economic and developmental programmes for the benefit of the country,” he stated.
Fubara disclosed that the group is preparing for its formal inauguration in the State, along with the unveiling of its local government, ward and unit structures, including student and market women wings.
According to him, the organization will be fully mobilised to promote the policies and achievements of the current administration, with a focus on issue-based campaigns aimed at restoring public confidence in the nation’s economy.
He noted that the administration has made strides in revamping the economy and executing key infrastructure projects, including the ongoing coastal road development in parts of the country.
Fubara expressed confidence that the group’s campaign strategies would resonate with Nigerians, adding that opposition voices would be effectively countered through sustained grassroots engagement.
He also urged members of the group to intensify sensitisation efforts across communities, highlighting what he described as visible results of the administration’s reforms.
On security challenges facing the country, Fubara said the situation was inherited from previous administrations but maintained that the current government is taking decisive steps to address it.
He expressed optimism that ongoing efforts, including international collaborations, would significantly curb insecurity in the near future.
When asked whether the group would also campaign for Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the TYVO coordinator said the organisation would take a position at the appropriate time, noting that directives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would guide its activities.