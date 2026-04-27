NCSU Woos Fubara To Attend May Day Celebration Assures Rousing Welcome From Workers

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State chapter, has appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to personally attend this year’s May Day celebration, assuring that civil servants in the state are fully prepared to give him a rousing reception in recognition of what they described as his labour-friendly administration.

May Day, also known as Workers’ Day, is celebrated annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and highlight issues affecting labour across various sectors.

Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt, the State Chairman of the NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, said the governor’s physical presence at the event would serve as a strong morale booster for workers, particularly after last year’s celebration was reportedly overshadowed by political tensions and the absence of full state participation.

Osumah urged Governor Fubara not to allow any form of distraction or political pressure to prevent him from attending, stressing that workers across the state are eager to celebrate his leadership and achievements.

“The entire workforce is in high spirits. We are ready to receive the Governor in grand style because we believe he has demonstrated commitment to workers’ welfare,” he said.

According to him, the labour movement in the state, including the NCSU, the Joint Public Negotiating Council, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other affiliated unions, remain firmly behind the administration and are united in their support for policies aimed at improving workers’ welfare.

He further noted that civil servants intend to use the occasion to reaffirm their solidarity with the governor and express appreciation for what they described as reforms and interventions in the public service sector.

“We want to use the May Day celebration to show that civil servants in Rivers State are solidly behind Governor Fubara. We are not going to let him down because his administration has been responsive to workers’ needs,” Osumah stated.

The labour leader commended the administration for what he described as consistent payment of salaries and pensions, settlement of gratuities and bonuses, and infrastructural upgrades in government institutions, including renovations at the State Secretariat Complex.

He also highlighted the construction of residential accommodation for senior civil servants, describing it as a step that has improved working conditions and motivation within the public service.

Osumah further praised ongoing recruitment into the education sector and the extension of retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, describing it as a policy that would help retain experience and strengthen the state’s education system.

Beyond these achievements, he urged the governor to use the May Day platform to address lingering demands by workers, including the extension of retirement age for civil and public servants, review of the contributory pension scheme, and upward review of certain cadres within the civil service structure.

He added that expectations for this year’s celebration are particularly high, as workers are eager to publicly demonstrate their support and appreciation for what they consider a more stable and responsive governance atmosphere.

“The mood among workers is joyful and expectant. We are calling on all civil servants to come out in their numbers to honour the Governor and make this year’s May Day memorable,” he added.

The NCSU expressed confidence that this year’s celebration would further strengthen the relationship between the state government and the labour force, while reinforcing commitment to industrial harmony in Rivers State, stressing that last year’s May Day was not celebrated by civil servants in the State due to the absence of the God, amplifying why this year’s celebration will be like no other.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Treasurer of NCSU, Comrade Leticia MacPepple said she was lending her voice to appeal to Governor Fubara to come and celebrate the May Day with the workers.

She also appealed to the Governor to ensure that he uses the occasion to announce the employment of “our children into the mainstream of the civil service”, as manpower in the service has drastically reduced.

“It will be a thing of great joy if employment is done in the main civil service by the Governor,” she said.

By: Donatus Ebi