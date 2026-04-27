Bishop Urges Prayer, Civic Participation Amid Economic Hardship

The Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Kono Diocese in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rt. Rev. Menele Kenneth Nwibiabubari, has urged Christians to remain steadfast in prayer despite prevailing economic challenges in the country.

He made the call on Saturday during the 4th Annual Kono Diocesan Synod 2026 held at Barido Koyaa Memorial Methodist Church Nigeria, Kanni Babbe, with the theme “I Will Fight For You” (Exodus 14:14).

The Bishop encouraged believers to uphold continuous prayer as a way of strengthening their faith and sustaining hope in difficult times.

“By the grace of God, the church will continue to stand firm in prayer. The Bible instructs us to pray without ceasing, in season and out of season,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Nwibiabubari expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Synod under his leadership, describing the gathering as “awesome” and spiritually uplifting.

He also highlighted recent administrative progress within the Diocese, noting that a new Circuit had been created in Gure community, Khana Local Government Area, as part of efforts to expand the church’s evangelical outreach.

“It is by the special grace of God that within one month we were able to establish a new Circuit in Gure community out of the mother Circuit in Bean. This is part of our mission to spread the gospel to all areas,” he stated.

The Bishop explained that the Synod serves as an important platform for discussing key church matters, strengthening unity among members, and setting direction for the Diocese.

He further encouraged members to participate in the 2027 general elections, urging them to support credible candidates across various political positions.

“While we continue in prayer, we must also ensure we take responsibility in civic duties. We encourage our members to come out and vote responsibly during elections,” he added.

Also speaking, the Lay President of Kono Diocese, Dr. Nuadum Etukere, described the Synod as successful and impactful, noting that it provides an avenue for decision-making within the Diocese before matters are forwarded to higher church authorities.

He commended the Bishop and all delegates for their contributions to the success of the event.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Sir Dr. Legborsi Biibaloo, also praised the Bishop and participants for their support, describing the planning process as challenging but successful through divine provision.

“Planning the Synod has never been easy, but God made provision. We are grateful for the turnout and support from delegates,” he said.

By: Kiadum Edookor