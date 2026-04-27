Church Members Urged To Participate Actively In 2027 Elections

A former Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof Roselyn Konya, has called on members of the Methodist Church Nigeria to actively participate in the 2027 general elections, stressing the need for Christians to be involved in shaping governance.

Prof. Konya made the call on Saturday while speaking with The Tide at the 4th Annual Synod 2026, held at Barido Konya Memorial Methodist Church, Nigeria, Kanni Babbe in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She urged church members not to remain passive in political matters, warning that failure to participate in the electoral process could result in the emergence of leaders who may not represent their interests.

“Do not sit back and allow others to take decisions for you. Every member of the Methodist Church should obtain their voter’s card and take part in the voting process,” she said.

Reflecting on the establishment of the church, Prof. Konya attributed its construction to divine grace, explaining that the project was initiated in fulfilment of a vision she shared with her late husband.

“When my husband was alive, he expressed the desire to build a new church to replace the small one from the colonial era. Although he passed on before the project began, my children, friends, and I came together to build it in his honour,” she said.

She expressed joy at hosting the Synod, describing it as both a privilege and an opportunity to serve God. According to her, the gathering provides a platform for addressing challenges facing the church and charting a course for its future.

“Synod is very important. It is a time when we examine the state of the church, discuss its challenges, and plan ahead. It is also significant as it marks the first time our new Bishop is presiding over a Synod,” she noted.

Prof. Konya further emphasized her commitment to mobilizing people to engage in politics, maintaining that active participation is essential to ensuring that community and church interests are adequately represented.

“If you do not get involved, others will make decisions that may not favour your community or your faith. That is why everyone must take part in the political process,” she added.

By: Kiadum Edookor