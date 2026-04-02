Low Awareness Bothers RIVCHPP  … As Agala Calls For Grassroots Sensitisation

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (ES/CEO) of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr. Vetty Agala, has called on residents of the state to amplify awareness of the state’s health insurance scheme to boost enrolment and access to quality healthcare.

Agala, represented by the agency’s Head of Planning, Dr. Juliet Aleme, made the appeal during a sensitisation and enrolment meeting at the palace of the Eze-elect of Oyigbo, Eze Samuel N. Azuh, in Oyigbo Town.

He stressed that wider dissemination of information about the scheme would deepen public awareness and encourage more residents to take advantage of the initiative championed by the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Agala explained that the programme is designed to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to residents across the state’s 23 local government areas, by eliminating financial hardship at the point of care.

She noted that both federal and state governments have already covered premiums for vulnerable groups, urging residents of Oyigbo and beyond to enrol for seamless healthcare delivery.

Responding, Azuh commended the initiative and assured that his people would embrace the scheme.

He, however, appealed for an expansion of the vulnerability category to accommodate more citizens, while also urging the inclusion of eye care services and surgeries.

Earlier, the Head of Community Medicine at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Chidinma Opara, disclosed that research conducted by 600-level medical students revealed low awareness of the scheme and poor utilisation of primary healthcare centres in Oyigbo.

She said the institution partnered with RIVCHPP to bridge the awareness gap and enhance community access to the programme’s benefits, particularly among vulnerable populations.

As part of the collaboration, officials conducted an assessment visit to the PAMO University Teaching Hospital, with ongoing discussions to onboard the facility as a service provider for RIVCHPP enrollees.

Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso