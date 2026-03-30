Spread RIVCHPP Message, Dr Agala Urges Rivers Residents

Residents of Rivers State have been called upon to actively promote the programmes of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) to enhance awareness and boost enrolment across the state.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of RIVCHPP, Dr. Vetty Agala, made the appeal during a sensitisation and enrolment engagement held at the palace of the Eze-elect of Oyigbo, Eze Samuel N. Azuh, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Dr. Agala was represented at the event by the Head of Planning of the agency, Dr. Juliet Aleme.

She emphasised that increased awareness of the health insurance scheme would enable more residents to understand and benefit from the initiative, which is designed to provide access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship at the point of need.

According to her, RIVCHPP is a comprehensive health insurance scheme open to residents across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State. She noted that the programme reflects the commitment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to improving the welfare of citizens, particularly by ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare.

Dr. Agala further disclosed that both the federal and state governments have already covered health insurance premiums for a segment of the population classified as vulnerable, urging more residents to enrol and take advantage of the scheme.

In his response, the Eze-elect of Oyigbo, Eze Samuel N. Azuh (Eze Oha III), expressed appreciation to RIVCHPP and Pamo University for bringing the sensitisation and health outreach to the community. He commended the state government for sustaining the initiative and assured that his people would embrace the opportunity to enrol.

The traditional ruler, however, appealed for an expansion of the vulnerable category to accommodate more citizens. He also urged the agency to include coverage for eye-related ailments and surgical procedures in its benefit package.

Earlier, the Head of Community Medicine at Pamo University, Iriebe, Dr. Chidinma Opara, revealed that research conducted by 600-level medical students indicated low awareness of RIVCHPP programmes and poor utilisation of primary healthcare centres in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

She explained that the findings prompted the institution to collaborate with RIVCHPP to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly targeting underserved communities, to ensure wider access to the scheme’s benefits.

As part of the collaboration, a facility visit was conducted to the Pamo University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, for an on-the-spot assessment of its facilities. Discussions are currently underway between RIVCHPP and the hospital’s management to onboard the facility as a service provider for enrollees under the scheme.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by RIVCHPP to expand its reach and strengthen healthcare delivery across Rivers State.