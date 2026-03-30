Pepsodent Takes Oral Health Awareness Campaign To 51 Schools Nationwide

As part of activities marking World Oral Health Day 2026, Pepsodent has intensified efforts to promote oral hygiene among Nigerian children, reaching 51 schools across 17 states through a nationwide school activation campaign.

The initiative, executed simultaneously in major cities including Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Awka, Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Yenagoa, Calabar, Uyo and Benin City, among others, provided an opportunity to educate pupils on proper oral hygiene practices through interactive sessions and demonstrations.

Observed annually on March 20, World Oral Health Day is aimed at equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to maintain good oral health—an essential component of overall well-being and quality of life.

Through the campaign, thousands of pupils were engaged in practical learning activities designed to instill healthy habits such as brushing twice daily, reducing sugar intake, and maintaining regular dental check-ups. The outreach underscores Pepsodent’s commitment to preventive oral care and early education.

Speaking at the Lagos activation held at Temidire Primary School, Oke-Odo, Alimosho, the Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Lauretta Amie, said the initiative reflects the brand’s long-standing focus on building healthy habits among children.

According to her, the campaign combines education with interactive learning experiences to help children better understand the importance of oral hygiene while encouraging consistency both at school and at home.

“At Pepsodent, we understand that maintaining healthy teeth goes beyond occasional brushing; it is about building daily habits that protect overall health. Through our ‘Do The 2’ campaign, we are encouraging families to adopt brushing twice a day as a simple but effective routine,” she said, adding that the brand remains committed to supporting communities with the right tools and education.

Also speaking, the Education Secretary of Alimosho Local Government, Dr. Aminat Ige, commended the initiative, noting that bringing the campaign directly to schools would significantly boost awareness among pupils and their families.

A Dental Surgeon, Dr. Abraham Akinbami, described the programme as a timely intervention, stressing the importance of targeting young people for behavioural change.

“It is encouraging to see Unilever, through Pepsodent, driving oral hygiene awareness among children, who are more receptive to adopting healthy habits early in life,” he said.

In her remarks, the Headteacher of Temidire Primary School, Moninuola Lawal, expressed appreciation to Unilever Nigeria Plc for the initiative, noting that it would create a ripple effect as children take the knowledge home to influence healthier practices within their families.

She added that the interactive sessions and demonstrations would leave lasting impressions on pupils, helping them develop lifelong oral care habits.

The school activation campaign forms part of Pepsodent’s broader strategy to expand access to oral health education in Nigeria, reinforcing its commitment to empowering children with the knowledge and tools needed for healthier lives.