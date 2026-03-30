Odu Advocates Women’s Empowerment, Mentorship For Sustainable Development

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, has stressed the need to amplify women’s voices, strengthen mentorship, and promote collaboration across generations and sectors as key drivers of gender equality and sustainable development.

Prof. Odu made the call on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during the “Mentoring the Next Generation” programme and joint commemoration of International Women’s Day and World Water Day, organized by the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) at Rivers State University.

She described the Women Elders Forum as a critical platform for dialogue, mentorship, and advocacy, noting that such initiatives play a vital role in equipping young advocates with the guidance, inspiration, and confidence needed to champion inclusive development.

According to the Deputy Governor, mentorship remains an essential tool for societal progress, as it bridges generational gaps and fosters leadership capacity among emerging changemakers.

Highlighting the significance of collaboration, Prof. Odu commended the convergence of government, academia, and civil society at the event, emphasising that strong partnerships are necessary for inclusive governance and sustainable impact.

“You can see that today all three sectors are here under one roof. Such partnerships are essential in promoting inclusive governance and achieving meaningful long-term impact,” she said.

She urged stakeholders to remain committed to nurturing future leaders and creating opportunities that are accessible to all, while also commending UNITAR and CIFAL for their contributions to development initiatives.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, noted that the joint celebration of International Women’s Day and World Water Day serves to highlight the resilience and contributions of women, particularly in water management and conservation.

He said the occasion provides a platform to amplify Nigerian voices while promoting sustainable access to clean water through women’s active participation in governance and resource management.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Inclusive Leadership: Building Institutions that Reflect All Voices,” Chairman of the occasion, Dame Ibim Semenitari, described mentorship as a vital pathway to inclusive leadership.

She explained that effective mentorship goes beyond guidance to include access, exposure, and the transfer of opportunities, stressing the need for a shift from traditional hierarchical models to more collaborative and structured engagements.

“Where mentorship flows, leadership grows. Where mentorship is blocked, inequality deepens,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director of CIFAL Nigeria, Mrs. Ihuoma Njemanze, explained that the CIFAL Global Initiative, established in 2003 and coordinated by UNITAR, focuses on training and multi-stakeholder collaboration in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She added that CIFAL centres are spread across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with the Port Harcourt Centre established through an agreement signed by Prof. Odu.

The event brought together stakeholders from various sectors to promote dialogue and collective action toward gender equality, inclusive leadership, and sustainable development.