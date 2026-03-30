News
Odu Advocates Women’s Empowerment, Mentorship For Sustainable Development
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, has stressed the need to amplify women’s voices, strengthen mentorship, and promote collaboration across generations and sectors as key drivers of gender equality and sustainable development.
Prof. Odu made the call on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during the “Mentoring the Next Generation” programme and joint commemoration of International Women’s Day and World Water Day, organized by the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) at Rivers State University.
She described the Women Elders Forum as a critical platform for dialogue, mentorship, and advocacy, noting that such initiatives play a vital role in equipping young advocates with the guidance, inspiration, and confidence needed to champion inclusive development.
According to the Deputy Governor, mentorship remains an essential tool for societal progress, as it bridges generational gaps and fosters leadership capacity among emerging changemakers.
Highlighting the significance of collaboration, Prof. Odu commended the convergence of government, academia, and civil society at the event, emphasising that strong partnerships are necessary for inclusive governance and sustainable impact.
“You can see that today all three sectors are here under one roof. Such partnerships are essential in promoting inclusive governance and achieving meaningful long-term impact,” she said.
She urged stakeholders to remain committed to nurturing future leaders and creating opportunities that are accessible to all, while also commending UNITAR and CIFAL for their contributions to development initiatives.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, noted that the joint celebration of International Women’s Day and World Water Day serves to highlight the resilience and contributions of women, particularly in water management and conservation.
He said the occasion provides a platform to amplify Nigerian voices while promoting sustainable access to clean water through women’s active participation in governance and resource management.
Delivering a keynote address titled “Inclusive Leadership: Building Institutions that Reflect All Voices,” Chairman of the occasion, Dame Ibim Semenitari, described mentorship as a vital pathway to inclusive leadership.
She explained that effective mentorship goes beyond guidance to include access, exposure, and the transfer of opportunities, stressing the need for a shift from traditional hierarchical models to more collaborative and structured engagements.
“Where mentorship flows, leadership grows. Where mentorship is blocked, inequality deepens,” she said.
Also speaking, the Director of CIFAL Nigeria, Mrs. Ihuoma Njemanze, explained that the CIFAL Global Initiative, established in 2003 and coordinated by UNITAR, focuses on training and multi-stakeholder collaboration in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
She added that CIFAL centres are spread across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with the Port Harcourt Centre established through an agreement signed by Prof. Odu.
The event brought together stakeholders from various sectors to promote dialogue and collective action toward gender equality, inclusive leadership, and sustainable development.
News
CAN President Tasks Christians On Unity
Against the backdrop of rising economic challenges and global uncertainties, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called for calm, unity, and responsible leadership as Christians across the country mark Palm Sunday, yesterday.
In a statement released yesterday, Okoh reflected on the significance of Palm Sunday, saying that it is a moment that symbolises peace, humility, and hope, even in times of tension and uncertainty.
He further explained that Jesus entered Jerusalem with calm resolve, not as a display of force, but with a message of peace and purpose.
The CAN President noted, “The message of the Christian observance is particularly relevant as many Nigerians grapple with economic hardship, including rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices, and escalating food costs.”
He attributed part of the economic pressure to global developments, especially geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States that are already impacting energy markets and, by extension, everyday life in Nigeria.
He stressed that across the country, families are feeling the weight of these times, with transport costs rising, food prices climbing, and daily life becoming more difficult.
He stated that Nigerians are primarily concerned with survival and stability, appealing to leaders at all levels to be mindful of the tone and impact of their words and actions.
According to him, when life feels uncertain, people need reassurance, they need stability and the confidence that those in authority understand their struggles. He stressed that the lessons of Palm Sunday should guide leadership, as true leadership is defined not by force or rhetoric, but by empathy, restraint, and a commitment to the common good.
He stressed that it is a time for decisions that ease burdens, calm anxieties, and bring people together, and called on the Church and Nigerians of all faiths to embrace their responsibility in promoting peace and unity.
He said Palm Sunday serves as a reminder of a time when people from diverse backgrounds came together in shared hope and purpose, pointing out that the same spirit is needed now to stand for peace, strengthen unity, and support one another, especially in a season that could easily tilt towards tension.
Okoh encouraged young Nigerians and those most affected by the current economic realities not to lose hope, acknowledging that while the challenges are real, they are not insurmountable.
News
Acting Provost Dismisses Alleged Missing Equipment Claims At Rivers Health College
The Acting Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Dr. (Mrs.) Peace Chigozirim Amadi has refuted claims circulating in the media suggesting that laboratory equipment went missing from the college.
In a recent statement, Dr. Amadi described the reports—particularly those attributed to certain publications—as false and misleading. She emphasized that all laboratory equipment at the college remain intact.
“I am here to set the record straight. No laboratory equipment disappeared from my college. Nothing is missing,” Dr. Amadi said, challenging anyone with contrary claims to provide evidence, including the names of the equipment and their supposed locations.
She further noted that the college recently underwent an accreditation exercise, during which significant investments were made in laboratory equipment. According to Dr. Amadi, these items are fully accounted for, and the college maintains a robust security system to protect its assets.
“Everything is intact. Nothing disappeared. The information being circulated is false and should be discarded,” she reiterated.
Beyond addressing the allegations, Dr. Amadi also called on media practitioners to exercise professionalism and verify stories before publication. “I want to plead with journalists to always verify their stories. Junk journalism does not help anyone. No matter the information you receive, it is important to hear the other side before publishing,” she said.
While social media posts have occasionally raised concerns about various issues in the region’s health education sector, including extortion and examination malpractice at related institutions, there is no independent evidence from credible news sources confirming that equipment went missing from Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology.
The college, a public tertiary institution based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is accredited to offer a variety of health-related programs, including Nursing, Midwifery, Laboratory Technology, and Environmental Health. It has consistently emphasised integrity, safety, and transparency in its operations.
Dr. Amadi’s statement seeks to reassure the public, students, and stakeholders that the college remains secure, well-managed, and free from the alleged equipment losses, while urging journalists to prioritise accuracy in reporting.
News
Hausa Leader Lauds Fubara For Sustaining Peace, Security In Rivers
The Chairman of the Arewa Traditional Council of Chiefs in Rivers State, Alhaji Hussaini Isa Madaki, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for his efforts in sustaining peace and security of lives and property across the state.
Madaki, who is also the Sarkin Hausawa in Rivers State, described the governor as a leader who has embraced the Hausa community as part of the larger family in the state.
Speaking with journalists at his office in Port Harcourt during the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebration, Madaki noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated fairness and inclusiveness by not segregating any ethnic group, particularly the Hausa community.
He added that the governor’s peaceful disposition has positioned Rivers State as one of the most accommodating and peaceful states in the country.
Madaki further assured that the Hausa community would continue to give maximum support to the Fubara-led administration until the end of its tenure.
He also urged members of the community to remain peaceful and law-abiding as they go about their lawful activities.
On community development, Madaki disclosed that district and ward heads have been appointed and crowned across Hausa settlements in the State to ensure proper coordination and profiling of residents. According to him, the initiative is aimed at strengthening security, enhancing identification, and improving crisis management at the grassroots level.
He explained that the move became necessary due to recurring security concerns, including disturbances allegedly caused by some scavengers and cart pushers.
Madaki called on the newly appointed leaders to promote inclusiveness, harmony, and peaceful coexistence in the discharge of their responsibilities.
Those appointed include Alhaji Abubakar as Port Harcourt City District Head; Alhaji Buba Usman (Eleme axis); Malam Adamu (Eagle Island); Alhaji Tanlasuki (Gborokiri Yam Zone); Abdullahi (Rumukwurushi); Adamu Suleiman (Aboloma); and Useni Umaru (D-Line).
He appealed to Governor Fubara to formally recognise the efforts of the Hausa leadership structure in the State and extend further support in the spirit of inclusivity and unity.
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