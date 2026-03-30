Philanthropist Bags Honorary Doctorate For Community Development

Against the backdrop of rising economic challenges and global uncertainties, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called for calm, unity, and responsible leadership as Christians across the country mark Palm Sunday, yesterday.

In a statement released yesterday, Okoh reflected on the significance of Palm Sunday, saying that it is a moment that symbolises peace, humility, and hope, even in times of tension and uncertainty.

He further explained that Jesus entered Jerusalem with calm resolve, not as a display of force, but with a message of peace and purpose.

The CAN President noted, “The message of the Christian observance is particularly relevant as many Nigerians grapple with economic hardship, including rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices, and escalating food costs.”

He attributed part of the economic pressure to global developments, especially geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States that are already impacting energy markets and, by extension, everyday life in Nigeria.

He stressed that across the country, families are feeling the weight of these times, with transport costs rising, food prices climbing, and daily life becoming more difficult.

He stated that Nigerians are primarily concerned with survival and stability, appealing to leaders at all levels to be mindful of the tone and impact of their words and actions.

According to him, when life feels uncertain, people need reassurance, they need stability and the confidence that those in authority understand their struggles. He stressed that the lessons of Palm Sunday should guide leadership, as true leadership is defined not by force or rhetoric, but by empathy, restraint, and a commitment to the common good.

He stressed that it is a time for decisions that ease burdens, calm anxieties, and bring people together, and called on the Church and Nigerians of all faiths to embrace their responsibility in promoting peace and unity.

He said Palm Sunday serves as a reminder of a time when people from diverse backgrounds came together in shared hope and purpose, pointing out that the same spirit is needed now to stand for peace, strengthen unity, and support one another, especially in a season that could easily tilt towards tension.

Okoh encouraged young Nigerians and those most affected by the current economic realities not to lose hope, acknowledging that while the challenges are real, they are not insurmountable.