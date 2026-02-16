Senate, Reps Reconvene For Plenary Session ‘Morrow

The National Assembly has announced that both the Senate and the House of Representatives will reconvene plenary sessions tomorrow.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana, made the announcement in a statement, yesterday.

The statement urged lawmakers to take note and adjust their schedules to enable attendance, as crucial decisions are expected to be taken during the sessions.

“I am directed to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the Senate and House of Representatives shall reconvene Plenary session at 11:00am on Tuesday, 17th February, 2026 respectively.

Consequently, all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are kindly requested to take note and reschedule their engagements accordingly to enable them attend the session, as very crucial decisions shall be taken by each Chamber during the session,” the statement read.

The National Assembly did not disclose the specific matters to be deliberated.

Lawmakers had earlier suspended plenary to allow more time for the defence of the 2026 budget proposals by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The House of Representatives had earlier announced that it would reconvene on Tuesday for an emergency sitting to consider matters arising from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, following the release of the 2027 general election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement released last Friday night by the House spokesman, Mr. Akin Rotimi, said the decision was conveyed to lawmakers in an internal memorandum issued by the Office of the Speaker.

The timetable had led to debate over portions that reportedly clash with the Ramadan period, expected to fall between February 7 and 8, 2027.

Following INEC’s release, several Nigerians, including senators, raised concerns about the potential conflict with Ramadan.

Tomorrow’s session may consider adjustments to the electoral timetable to ensure that the fasting period does not interfere with scheduled activities.