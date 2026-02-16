Tinubu Unveils NYSC Camp, Other Projects In Adamawa Today

Adamawa State Government has concluded arrangements to receive President Bola Tinubu for a one-day official visit to the State today.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr James Iliya, who disclosed this in Yola, yesterday, said the visit was a clear validation of the developmental strides recorded under the administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

He said that Tinubu’s visit would mark the inauguration of several infrastructural projects executed by the Fintiri-led administration.

Iliya added that the visit reflected national recognition of the state government’s commitment to improving the living standards of citizens through strategic investments across critical sectors.

He listed some of the projects to be inaugurated, including the newly constructed underpass at the former Bekaji Roundabout, the expanded Bank Road in Yola, and a model school in Yola North Local Government Area.

The commissioner explained that the model school represented one of the 21 newly built model schools across the state.

“The president is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a new NYSC permanent orientation camp in Malkohi, and commission the ultra-modern High Court Complex.

“He will also unveil the automated gate at Government House and inaugurate the newly constructed Governor’s Office complex.

“These projects span key sectors including education, infrastructure, justice administration, governance, security, healthcare, and human capital development,” he said.

Iliya called on the residents of Adamawa to remain law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully during the president’s visit.

He urged citizens, irrespective of political affiliations, to turn out en masse to warmly welcome Tinubu and demonstrate the state’s hospitality and unity.

The Tide learnt that the Adamawa State Police Command had beefed up security ahead of the president’s visit.

A statement issued to newsmen by the command said it had deployed its manpower and operational assets across the state following a strategic meeting with security commanders.

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, ordered the deployment of operational assets, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Surveillance Squad, and Crowd/Traffic Control Unit, among others.

The teams are expected to carry out covert surveillance operations throughout the State.