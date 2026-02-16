SERAP Sues CBN Over N3trn Public Fund

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria over its alleged failure to account for N3 trillion in public funds, including more than N629 billion paid to “unknown beneficiaries” under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

The lawsuit, according to a statement signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, yesterday, follows allegations detailed in the latest annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025.

Filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the CBN to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing or diverted N3 trillion, including detailed reports of how the funds were spent.”

The suit, number FHC/ABJ/CS/250/2026, filed on behalf of SERAP by lawyers Oluwakemi Agunbiade and Valentina Adegoke, read in part: “According to the Auditor-General, the CBN in 2022 failed to remit over N1 trillion [N1,445,593,400,000.00] of ‘the Federal Government’s portion of operating surplus’ into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) account.

“The Auditor-General fears that the money may have been ‘diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.

“The CBN also failed to recover over N629 billion [N629,040,000,000.00] paid to ‘unknown beneficiaries’ as part of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, a programme ‘meant to support farmers to ensure sustainable food production in the country.’

“But ‘the numbers of beneficiaries who collected the money are unknown.’ The CBN has also failed to ‘recover the money.’ The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted’, which could have ‘contributed to the difficulty in sustaining food security in the nation.”

SERAP further alleged questionable expenditures by the CBN, including N125 billion on intervention activities allegedly lacking National Assembly approval, N1.79 billion spent to buy 43 vehicles for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) without procurement records, and over N189 billion awarded in contracts with irregular variations of over N9 billion.

Additionally, the Katsina branch of the CBN reportedly failed to recover over N90 million in outstanding loans to small and medium enterprises disbursed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation cited Paragraph 3112(ii) of the Financial Regulations 2009, which mandates surcharges and criminal referral for officers who fail to account for government revenue, and Section 51 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which empowers citizens to enforce compliance through the Federal High Court.

It argued that “these grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest grave violations of public trust, the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the CBN Act, and anticorruption standards.”

The group added that “these violations reflect a broader failure of CBN accountability and are linked to the institution’s persistent non-compliance with its Act and the principles of transparency and accountability.”

SERAP said the lack of transparency has undermined the bank’s ability to discharge its statutory functions and eroded public trust.

“Nigerians have the right to know the whereabouts of the missing or diverted funds. Granting the reliefs sought would advance the right to restitution, compensation, and guarantee non-repetition,” it stated.

The suit highlighted that Section 15(5) of the Constitution obliges public institutions to eliminate corrupt practices and abuse of power, while Section 13 mandates the CBN to uphold the provisions of Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

No hearing date has been fixed for the suit.