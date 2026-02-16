No Final Decision Yet On Disputed Oil Wells -RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disowned reports that certain disputed crude oil and gas wells have been recommended for ceding to specific oil-producing states, insisting that no such decision has been taken.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Chairman of the commission, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, said the attention of RMAFC had been drawn to a “purported report allegedly issued by the Inter-Agency Committee on the Verification of Coordinates of Disputed Crude Oil and Gas Wells between States,” which was circulating in sections of the national media.

The commission said the report claimed that recommendations had already been made to cede certain oil wells to particular states.

It, however, described the report as “misleading, premature, and does not represent the position or conclusions of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.”

“At this stage, there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, as due institutional processes are still ongoing,” the statement read.

The commission explained that it operates a clearly defined and transparent procedure in handling assignments of national significance, stressing that the process on the disputed oil wells had not been concluded.

It disclosed that it only received a draft report from the inter-agency committee on Friday, February 13, 2026.

“Consistent with established protocol, the draft document has been transmitted to relevant technical and statutory stakeholders, namely the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the National Boundary Commission, and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, for detailed review, observations, and technical input,” the commission stated.

According to the statement, after the observations and recommendations of the agencies are received, the matter will be subjected to further scrutiny by the commission’s internal tripartite committees, comprising the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee.

“These committees will undertake comprehensive technical and legal reviews before presenting their findings to the Plenary Session of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission for deliberation and final recommendations,” it added.

The commission further explained that upon completion of the institutional processes, its final report would be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for necessary consideration and further action in line with applicable laws and constitutional provisions.

“In view of the above clearly established procedures, the Commission considers the report currently circulating in the media as speculative, inaccurate, and capable of misleading the public,” the statement read.

It, therefore, urged members of the public, stakeholders, and media organisations to disregard the purported report and await official communication from the commission upon completion of the statutory review process.

The RMAFC reiterated its commitment to transparency, due process, and the objective discharge of its constitutional mandate in the national interest.

RMAFC had earlier in January urged oil-producing states to fully cooperate in the ongoing exercise to resolve disputes over oil and gas wells by plotting verified coordinates.

Chairman of the commission, Mohammed Shehu, made the call in Abuja at the flag-off of the plotting of coordinates of disputed and newly drilled oil and gas wells, covering affected oil-producing states from January 26 to 30, 2026.

Shehu said active participation by the states was critical to ensuring the exercise’s outcome was accepted by all parties.

“It is in respect of this development that I urge the representatives of the affected oil-producing states to actively participate while plotting the verified coordinates, so that the outcome would be acceptable to all,” he said.

He assured the states that the commission would remain impartial throughout the process.