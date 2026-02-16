News
No Final Decision Yet On Disputed Oil Wells -RMAFC
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disowned reports that certain disputed crude oil and gas wells have been recommended for ceding to specific oil-producing states, insisting that no such decision has been taken.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Chairman of the commission, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, said the attention of RMAFC had been drawn to a “purported report allegedly issued by the Inter-Agency Committee on the Verification of Coordinates of Disputed Crude Oil and Gas Wells between States,” which was circulating in sections of the national media.
The commission said the report claimed that recommendations had already been made to cede certain oil wells to particular states.
It, however, described the report as “misleading, premature, and does not represent the position or conclusions of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.”
“At this stage, there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, as due institutional processes are still ongoing,” the statement read.
The commission explained that it operates a clearly defined and transparent procedure in handling assignments of national significance, stressing that the process on the disputed oil wells had not been concluded.
It disclosed that it only received a draft report from the inter-agency committee on Friday, February 13, 2026.
“Consistent with established protocol, the draft document has been transmitted to relevant technical and statutory stakeholders, namely the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the National Boundary Commission, and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, for detailed review, observations, and technical input,” the commission stated.
According to the statement, after the observations and recommendations of the agencies are received, the matter will be subjected to further scrutiny by the commission’s internal tripartite committees, comprising the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee.
“These committees will undertake comprehensive technical and legal reviews before presenting their findings to the Plenary Session of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission for deliberation and final recommendations,” it added.
The commission further explained that upon completion of the institutional processes, its final report would be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for necessary consideration and further action in line with applicable laws and constitutional provisions.
“In view of the above clearly established procedures, the Commission considers the report currently circulating in the media as speculative, inaccurate, and capable of misleading the public,” the statement read.
It, therefore, urged members of the public, stakeholders, and media organisations to disregard the purported report and await official communication from the commission upon completion of the statutory review process.
The RMAFC reiterated its commitment to transparency, due process, and the objective discharge of its constitutional mandate in the national interest.
RMAFC had earlier in January urged oil-producing states to fully cooperate in the ongoing exercise to resolve disputes over oil and gas wells by plotting verified coordinates.
Chairman of the commission, Mohammed Shehu, made the call in Abuja at the flag-off of the plotting of coordinates of disputed and newly drilled oil and gas wells, covering affected oil-producing states from January 26 to 30, 2026.
Shehu said active participation by the states was critical to ensuring the exercise’s outcome was accepted by all parties.
“It is in respect of this development that I urge the representatives of the affected oil-producing states to actively participate while plotting the verified coordinates, so that the outcome would be acceptable to all,” he said.
He assured the states that the commission would remain impartial throughout the process.
News
US Embassy, Lagos Consulate Close Today For President’s Day
The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed today, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The mission made this known in a notice shared on its official X page, yesterday.
“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, February 16, 2026, in observance of Presidents’ Day,” the post read.
According to the embassy, Presidents’ Day was originally established to honour the birthday of the former US President, George Washington, but has evolved into a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents and their leadership in shaping the country’s history.
The embassy noted that the holiday also recognises the influence of U.S. presidents on global affairs.
In a related message, the mission highlighted that Washington created the first “Badge of Military Merit,” which later became the Purple Heart. The medal still bears Washington’s image today.
Presidents’ Day is observed on the third Monday of February annually in the United States as a federal holiday.
News
Guterres Backs Nigeria’s Bid For UN Security Council Seat …Hails Tinubu’s Reforms, Regional Security Role
United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has charged Nigeria with spearheading Africa’s quest for a restructured global order, describing the country as uniquely positioned to lead the continent toward superpower status.
Guterres, who backed Nigeria’s bid for the world body’s security council seat, also praised the economic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as well as Nigeria’s leadership in stabilising the Sahel and ECOWAS regions, despite facing its own security challenges.
The UN scribe made the remarks last Friday night during a high-level bilateral meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Speaking during the meeting, Guterres said Nigeria’s large population, sustained democratic governance, vast natural and human resources, and longstanding commitment to multilateralism placed it in a unique position to lead Africa in the evolving global order.
“Given Nigeria’s demographic strength, democratic continuity and deep resource base, the country stands a real chance of leading Africa to becoming the next superpower in the evolving global architecture,” he said.
The UN Secretary-General and the vice president discussed key developments in Nigeria and the country’s expanding leadership role in promoting regional stability across West Africa and the Sahel.
Guterres commended the remarkable and outstanding reforms of the administration of President Tinubu, noting that Nigeria’s bold economic restructuring and security commitments have strengthened its continental standing.
The meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria–UN collaboration to advance global economic growth, peace and security, sustainable development, and a coordinated humanitarian response across Africa.
In his remarks, Shettima thanked the UN Secretary-General for his leadership in advancing global peace, noting that Africa has benefited immensely from his tenure, even as the United Nations undergoes internal restructuring.
“We remain committed to multilateralism and to deepening our partnerships with the United Nations and other global institutions,” the vice president said.
Shettima also reiterated Nigeria’s longstanding call for comprehensive reform of the United Nations system to reflect evolving global realities.
He emphasised that Africa must have stronger representation in global decision-making structures and declared that Nigeria deserves a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Both leaders pledged to deepen cooperation, with Guterres reaffirming the UN’s support for Nigeria’s reform agenda and its growing leadership role in advancing peace, security, and development across Africa.
News
Four To Face Death Penalty Over DPO Angbashim’s Murder
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced four persons to death by hanging over the gruesome killing of the former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada East Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim.
The presiding Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, in a landmark judgment, last Thursday, found the quartet guilty of conspiracy, murder, membership of a secret cult group and robbery, saying the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
Those sentenced to death by hanging are Robinson Sonabari, identified as a native doctor; Bright Okparawo; Precious Amaeze, popularly known as Selina; and Loveday Jack, also known as Ragged Excess. The court ordered that they be hanged by the neck until they are confirmed dead.
Justice Aprioku also convicted the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment for conspiracy.
The third accused person was, however, discharged and acquitted of the four-count charge.
In the same vein, the court discharged Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel, who were earlier found guilty of membership of a secret cult group, on the grounds that they had already served the maximum terms prescribed by law in the correctional facility.
The court held that among those convicted was the native doctor who allegedly prepared the charm used in the killing of the late DPO.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the lead prosecution counsel from the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Chigozie Amadi, alongside a representative of the police legal team, Celestine Dickson, commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was served.
Dickson, who represented the Nigeria Police Force in the joint prosecution, expressed concern that officers saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property had increasingly become targets of criminal elements.
He, however, expressed optimism that the judgment would serve as a strong deterrent to would-be offenders.
Also reacting, the elder brother of the late DPO, Akasco Angbashim, who travelled from Nasarawa State to witness the judgment, said the verdict had healed a long-standing wound inflicted on the family since the brutal murder of their brother.
He commended the judiciary, the Rivers State Government and the police for their commitment to justice, stressing that the judgment sends a clear message that no individual has the right to unlawfully take another person’s life.
The four convicts were among 72 persons initially arraigned before the State High Court by a joint prosecution team comprising the Department of Public Prosecutions and the Rivers State Police Command over the murder.
During the trial, 61 accused persons, including the Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Kelvin Anugwo, and a former Ahoada East Council Chairman, Cassidy Ikegbidi, were discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, leaving 13 defendants to face judgment.
SP Angbashim was gruesomely murdered on September 8, 2023, during a police operation in Odemude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area.
His killing sparked tension in the area, prompting a joint security operation that led to the death of the suspected cult leader, David Okparanwo, popularly known as 2Baba.
By: King Onunwor
