FG Warns Nigerians Against Illegal Recruitment Into Foreign Armed Conflicts

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against illegal recruitment into foreign armed conflicts, expressing concern over a growing trend of citizens being deceived into participating in wars abroad under false pretences.

The Federal Government, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was alarmed by recent reports indicating that some Nigerians were lured with promises of lucrative jobs, educational opportunities and migration incentives, only to end up in combat zones.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the government was deeply worried about the safety of citizens recruited through deceptive means.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses grave concern over the rising and alarming cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, media investigations and security reports suggest that several Nigerians were allegedly recruited under false pretences and later coerced into signing military service contracts.

“Recent media investigations and security reports indicate that Nigerian nationals were allegedly recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucrative employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives,” the statement said.

It added that some victims were reportedly deployed to combat zones after being misled and pressured into agreements they did not fully understand.

The ministry said recruitment tactics reportedly included deceptive offers such as high monthly salaries, signing bonuses and fast-tracked citizenship opportunities.

“In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival,” it stated.

The government also alleged the involvement of intermediaries who facilitate travel arrangements using tourist or other non-military visa categories.

Warning Nigerians against such offers, the Federal Government said participation in foreign armed conflicts outside approved frameworks could have serious legal and security consequences.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally warns all citizens against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts.

“Such actions not only endanger lives but may also violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment,” the ministry said.

It further stressed that Nigerians who choose to participate in foreign conflicts without official government approval do so at their own risk.

To tackle the situation, the ministry disclosed that the government was engaging domestic and international partners to investigate the matter and improve public awareness about the dangers associated with illegal recruitment.

“Nigerian missions abroad have also been directed to strengthen consular vigilance and provide timely advisory services to Nigerian nationals,” the statement added.

The government also appealed to parents, guardians, community leaders and educational institutions to sensitise young Nigerians about the risks of deceptive foreign recruitment schemes.

The ministry advised citizens to verify overseas employment or academic opportunities through official government channels and to report suspicious recruitment activities to relevant authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment to citizens’ welfare, the ministry said Nigeria would continue to protect the dignity and safety of its nationals at home and abroad.

“Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of its citizens at home and abroad and reiterates its position that Nigerian nationals must not be exploited or trafficked into foreign conflicts under any circumstances,” the statement added.

Reports and videos have alleged that some Nigerians and other Africans were recruited under the pretext of security jobs and other opportunities in Russia, only to be later deployed to the war front after little or no training.

Reports also indicate that, following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia allegedly turned to African nations to bolster its military ranks.

According to Ukrainian sources, foreign fighters, including Nigerians, are reportedly deployed by Russia as cannon fodder in high-risk assault operations.

Many Nigerians have been reported killed while fighting in a war they knew little or nothing about, while others have appealed for help and requested to be repatriated.

However, the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyolyshev, at a press briefing last week, denied any official involvement of the government in the recruitment.

He said, “There is no government-supported programme to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine. If there are illegal organisations or individuals trying to recruit Nigerians by unlawful means, this is not connected with the Russian State.”

He added that Russia was ready to investigate any credible information.

“If anybody has this information, we are ready to send it to Russian law enforcement authorities so they can investigate those cases,” he said.