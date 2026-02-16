Fubara Wins New Telegraph Man Of The Year Award  …Says He Chooses Weakness To Make Sacrifice

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said he deliberately chose what many perceive as “weakness” to preserve peace and stability amid protracted political tension in the State.

The governor made this remark while receiving the New Telegraph Man of the Year Award in Lagos, last Friday.

He said the decision to appear weak was a conscious sacrifice made in the overall interest of the people and the nation.

“Today is a very special day for me and for everyone who believed in me,” the governor said.

“For believing in me, you have also shared in the pain. Some people call it weakness, others see it as strength. But for many reasons, I chose to be weak — weak because I want peace, weak because we need to survive, and weak because I want to protect what is dear not just to me, but to our nation. Weakness is a virtue; it pays at the right time,” he explained

Dedicating the Award to God, Rivers people and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the governor said although interpretations may vary, he felt compelled to publicly acknowledge Wike’s role in his political journey.

He described Wike as his political leader who discovered and elevated him despite prevailing circumstances.

“Interpret it or misrepresent it, I must also dedicate this award to my Oga, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, who discovered me, not minding the situation. It was that discovery that gave me this loudness,” he stated.

Fubara also dedicated the award to his family and the people of Rivers State, commending them for their patience, maturity and calm disposition in the face of political challenges.

He thanked the New Telegraph for the honour, noting that out of over 200 million Nigerians, the organisation found him and others worthy of recognition.

Also speaking at the event, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, commended Fubara and other award recipients for their contributions to national development.

Earlier, the Chairman and Publisher of New Telegraph, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said the awards were conferred strictly on merit, stressing that recipients were selected based on their tangible contributions to national development rather than partisan considerations.

Kalu noted that the recognition was intended to encourage awardees to deepen their service to humanity and continue contributing to the advancement of the country.

Fubara was accompanied to the event by a large delegation of Rivers elders, leaders, stakeholders and supporters.