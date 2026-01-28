Connect with us

Nigeria Rates 7th For Visa Application To France —–Schengen Visa

3 days ago

Nigeria was the 7th country in 2024, which filed the most schenghen visa to France, with a total of 111,201 of schenghen visa applications made in 2025, out of which 55,833, about 50.2 percent submitted to France
Although 2025 data is unavailable, these figures from Schengen Visa Info implies that France is not merely a preferred destination, but has been a dominant access point for Nigerian short-stay travel into Europe.
France itself has received more than three million Schengen visa applications, making it the most sought-after Schengen destination globally and a leading gateway for long-haul and third-country travellers. It was the top destination for applicants from 51 countries that same year, including many without visa-exemption arrangements with the Schengen Zone, and the sole destination for applicants from seven countries.
Alison Reed, a senior analyst at the European Migration Observatory said, “France’s administrative reach shapes applicant strategy, but it also concentrates risk. If processing times lengthen or documentation standards tighten in Paris, the effects ripple quickly back to capitals such as Abuja.”
The figures underline that this pattern is not unique to Nigeria. In neighbouring West and Central African states such as Gabon, Benin, Togo and Madagascar, more than 90 per cent of Schengen visas were sought via French authorities in 2024, with Chad, Djibouti, the Central African Republic and Comoros submitting applications exclusively to France.
“France acts as the central enumeration point for many African and Asian applicants,” said Manish Khandelwal, founder of Travelobiz.com, which reported the consolidated statistics. “Historical ties, language networks and established diaspora communities all play into that concentration. But volume inevitably invites scrutiny, and that affects refusal rates and processing rigour.”
That scrutiny is visible in the rejection statistics. Of the more than three million French applications in 2024, approximately 481,139 were denied, a rejection rate of about 15.7 per cent. While this rate is lower than in some smaller Schengen states, the sheer volume of applications means France contributes significantly to the total number of refusals within the zone.
For Nigerian applicants and policymakers, one implication is the need to broaden engagement with other Schengen consular hubs. “Over-reliance on a single consulate creates what one might call administrative bottleneck effects,” said Jean-Luc Martin, a professor and expert in European integration and mobility law at Leiden University. “If applicants from Nigeria default to France without exploring legitimate alternatives in countries like Spain, Germany or the Netherlands, they expose themselves to systemic risk
Martin added that the broader context of Schengen visa policy is evolving, with the European Commission’s preparing roll-out of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) aimed at harmonising pre-travel screening across member states.
For Nigerians seeking leisure, business or educational travel to Europe, these trends suggest that strategic planning and consular diversification could become as important as the completeness of documentation and financial proof. Governments and travel consultancies in Abuja, Lagos and beyond are already advising clients to explore alternative consular pathways and to prepare for more rigorous screening criteria across all Schengen states
By: Enoch Epelle
West Zone Aviation: Adibade Olaleye Sets For NANTA President

3 days ago

January 28, 2026

Prince Abiodun Ajibade Olaleye, a former Welfare Officer and Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of Vice President of NANTA Western Zone, ahead of the zonal elections scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026.
In a New Year message to members of the association, Olaleye expressed optimism about the prospects of the travel and tourism industry in 2026, despite the economic headwinds and migration policy challenges that affected operations in the previous year.
He acknowledged that reduced patronage and declining trade volumes had placed significant financial pressure on many travel agencies, but urged members to remain resilient and forward-looking.
According to him, the challenges confronting the industry should be seen as opportunities for growth, innovation and institutional strengthening.
He stressed the need for unity and collective action among members of the association, noting that collaboration remains critical to navigating the evolving global travel environment.
Unveiling his vision for the NANTA Western Zone, Olaleye said his aspiration is to consolidate on the achievements of past leaders while expanding the zone’s relevance, influence and impact “beyond imagination.” He promised a leadership focused on commanding excellence, improved member welfare and stronger stakeholder engagement.
Drawing from his experience in previous executive roles within NANTA, the vice-presidential aspirant said he is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions to the association, particularly in areas of member support, public engagement and institutional growth.
“I believe that together, we can take our association to greater heights and build a stronger, more prosperous NANTA Western Zone that benefits all members,” he said, while appealing to delegates for their support and votes.
Olaleye concluded by offering prayers for good health, peace and prosperity for members in 2026, expressing confidence that the new year would usher in renewed opportunities for the travel industry and the association at large.
By: Enoch Epelle
Why Air Fares Increaseing,  Other Related Challenges……. A O N  Spokesperson.

3 days ago

January 28, 2026

Following the rising complained of the consistent increase of domestic air fares, by travellers, the Spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo,‘in an AVIATION TOWN HALL’ meeting at Webinar disclosed the reasons behind the increasing Air fares despite access to dry-lease Aircraft in the country.
Obiora, who is the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, at the virtual meeting, discussed reasons air fares are increasing despite access to dry-lease aircraft and why it is difficult for passengers to make long-term bookings, among other issues.
According to him, Demostic Air fares is One of the major taking points in the country’s air transport sector that rises consistently.
He said the cost of operation that applies in Nigeria is similar to the cost of operation that applies in other parts of the world, which include jet fuel and maintenance, among others.
” If you have your aircraft maintained as per cycles and calendar, these are strictly OEM-driven.
“There is no maintenance system designed specifically for Nigerian operators. These things remain constant and are very expensive. We still maintain that fares in Nigeria are largely due to the cost of operation, including multiple charges and high interest rates.
“Airfares cannot be adjusted simply because of citizens’ low income. I have come across arguments that some citizens earn below N100,000 per month and that for such people, it would take them the rest of their lives to save and buy an air ticket.” Obiora disclosed.
While it is really unfortunate, Obiora said there is nothing can be done on anything about salaries.
“We would wish that fares would drop lower because that individual cost you pay for your ticket is not what I see in my own inventory as an operator. At the end of the day, we use yield management, where you also factor in the cost of empty seats, which is a disposable kind of product in aviation.
” If you do not work it out properly, then you are not doing your mathematics and economics properly.
“As long as operational costs remain high and interest rates remain high, air fares in Nigeria will continue to be high.
“However, comparatively, we fly as much as many people do in most parts of the world. I still think that, even with what we go through, and because we are very sensitive to the cost of living in Nigeria, we do as much as possible to reduce costs and not go overboard with fares. We just pray there will be no additional factor that would cause a spike.” The Spokesperson Explained.
The UNA chairman also discussed that It is very expensive to procure equipment, .citing a situation where one should go to a bank to borrow about N100 billion at a favourable interest rate of 30 per cent which flat  interest on N100 billion is a minimum of N30 billion, and when spreads N30 billion per year, it is about N2.5 billion per month.
He said the instances are some of the cost of operation.
“The good thing that has happened to the aviation industry is that it is deregulated. So you have to choose your costs based on your operational expenses and then leave the choice to the traveller to buy or not to buy.
” We appreciate what government is doing and we do not take it for granted. However, there are a few facts to be clarified here. There has been a lot of work to remove obstacles for operators to access dry leases. While we appreciate the minister, let us have it on record that so far, we only have one single aircraft on dry lease, which has been with Air Peace.
” That aircraft was dry-leased about a month or two ago. Therefore, that would not have had the expected effect. We are expecting that more dry-leased aircraft will come because it takes time. When these obstacles are removed, we still have to wait in a queue for lessors to release aircraft to us. When they eventually arrive, they will obviously reduce our operational costs and travellers will definitely enjoy the benefits.” He said.
Obiora who also dwelled  on Christmas fares, said In every part of the world, there are seasonal fares.
 He said the  seasonal fares are not only in aviation, but also in hotels. “It might interest passengers to know that when that season comes, some people operate only seasonally. If you go to some holiday resorts, the restaurants are open in summer, and in summer they make the money to pay their rent in winter because in winter they are closed.
“However, for operators and air tickets in December, you have talked about the regular season fare of N150,000. The average cost of the fares we are talking about is about N300,000 in December.
“When you fly a 180-capacity aircraft to Enugu or Anambra and you return with two passengers on that 180-capacity aircraft, and you have to spread the cost per seat, you are actually still at less than N150,000 on the return ticket, if we agree that airfares are calculated by available seats. I don’t think any airline averages a yield of more than N150,000, no matter how much you sell your individual ticket.
“The issue of operational costs existed before Christmas. Our interest in taxes and levies has been there for the past two to three years; it goes beyond the Christmas season. From December 1 to December 31, United Nigeria was billed N1.5 billion by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, alone. How much do I retain in my coffers? That is NCAA alone.
“These are the things we are talking about: less going to the operators and more going to the government. The statistics about airlines contributing less than N2 billion to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, are correct, but other sectors that contribute more to the GDP are enabled by airline operations. Aviation remains a catalyst. Without airline operations, the oil sector, which contributes over 80 to 90 per cent, will not function. The body I represent covers not only passenger operators but also helicopter services that support the oil industry. So if we are talking about attention and dedication to this sector, it can never be enough.
“Its importance has not been properly realised. By and large, I still maintain that the airfare we charge are among the cheapest in the world, despite the fact that our operational costs, levies and taxes are among the highest in the world. This is simply because we are very sensitive to purchasing power. We agree that commercial benefit depends on how many tickets are sold, the passenger load. We think that if prices are reasonable, we will be able to achieve better yields.” He added.
On Long-term ticket purchase, The Spokesperson also explained as follows, “We have long-term ticket purchases. In the same aircraft during Christmas, there were people whose fares were only about 20 per cent of the maximum ticket price. Note that we also have progressive pricing, which is system-controlled and computer-generated. There are people who bought their tickets earlier, maybe when capacity was around 10 to 15 per cent.
“$1.3 trillion to GDP, yet it also has the best road network and alternative transport systems. Despite that, America still has the highest domestic aviation activity. The biggest American airlines are domestic carriers. By and large, these things are not rocket science. There will always be people who prefer to travel by road and others who prefer to fly. We are offering a service. We are not against government or travellers. We also make a lot of sacrifices.
“Airlines may not open their portals early, not because they do not want to, but because of regulatory requirements. By rule, you cannot offer inventory for aircraft that is not in your possession. For instance, if United Nigeria is waiting for an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance, ACMI, aircraft to operate routes in December, and that aircraft arrives in Nigeria in mid-November, until it is inspected and approved by the NCAA, we cannot sell tickets for it.
“That is the reason. Unlike in some countries, we do not have the luxury of keeping aircraft all year round. We bring in ACMI aircraft for specific seasons and return them at the end of March. Most operators do this. You cannot offer what you do not have, otherwise you violate NCAA rules. People sometimes sit back and design business models for airlines without understanding these realities. If United Nigeria does not have a flight on a certain day, and Air Peace is operating, they may be using an E2 aircraft with 100 seats, while I have an A320 with 70 seats.
“The combined demand may already exceed capacity. There are many factors involved, and more education will help people understand them. Because people do not know these things, they blame the airlines. It is not fair to say airlines block portals to make money. Airlines are free to offer tickets and passengers are free to buy them. Prices are progressive.
“If you buy at 10 to 15 per cent capacity, you get lower fares. At 80 to 90 per cent capacity, you get higher fares. Sometimes you check in March for December and see only the maximum fare. You do not see the backend. It may be that others already bought up to 90 per cent of the inventory. At that point, you are left with the highest-priced tickets.”
'Poor State Of Road Affecting Onne Port's Operations'

1 year ago

December 30, 2024

A major stakeholder and key player in the maritime industry, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Virgin Links Nigeria Limited, Hon. Josiah John Olu, recently, addressed journalists on the state of Onne Port and the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone. The Tide’s Donatus Ebi presents excerpts:
Looking at the Onne Port, especially The Oil and Gas Free Zone, in your opinion do you think that facility, that complex is really fulfilling its objectives vis-a-vis the Nigerian economy?
Well, incidentally I am a local: Local in the sense that Onne is my community, Eleme by extension is my local government area. I am also a key player in the marime sector, including the Onne Free Zone. We are licensed stevedores and licensed recruiters. We provide support services to the Oil and Gas Free Zone and the maritime sector.
For a proper historical perspective, the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone and by extension the Onne Port is segmented into two: the Federal Ocean Terminal and the Federal Lighter Terminal.
The Federal Ocean Terminal is the port or the area that has the capacity for deep sea or ocean-going vessels, bigger vessels. You have the water draft of close to 14-15metres at the Federal Ocean Terminal while at the Federal Lighter Terminal, smaller vessels, service boats are the ones that can go into that place with a draft even close to ten metres.
The Port initially was designed to handle commercial cargoes, oil and gas cargoes and general cargoes. But when the government decided to streamline it and make it more professional, it decided to designate the two Port as the Oil and Gas Free Zone area. So, the two ports fell under the Oil and Gas Free Zone region. The whole idea behind that is to encourage oil and gas activities, bringing in oil and gas parts, bringing in oil and gas presence into Rivers State, into the Niger Delta region.
Recall that apart from the Port Harcourt Port, the Onne Port is the biggest port. It’s even bigger than the Port Harcourt Port. So, when they decided to make Onne Port Ocean Terminal and the Lighter Terminal as dedicated free zone area, the whole idea was to encourage investors to leverage on the incentives that go or come with the free zone classification, like tax haven, you have free tax; apart from the withholding tax and PAYEE, you don’t pay any other tax in there. So, you can have the benefit of repatriating all your earnings including profits out even in the currencies that you made them. So, these incentives are geared towards making sure that foreign investors are attracted to the area, like bringing in direct foreign investments.
But what we have right now, I can say that it’s disheartening because the Port is not even functioning the way it should. First, I would say because of the classification, because during the COVID for instance, the COVID-19 pandemic era, you have a dip in the activities of the oil and gas majors and what happened was that the Port was under-utilised. A whole lot of them closed shops because patronage was low. Even right now with most of the oil majors trying to move out of the area it became a little bit difficult.
Yes, we knew that there were some domestic issues they were facing which as a people we are trying to address. That has to do with management of the area. But the port on its own in itself has not been functioning optimally because general cargo has not been coming in. And then we’ve had the opportunity to talk to some of these investors and they raised concerns and explained to us reasons why they’ve not been pushing their cargoes through the Onne Port. So, I would say that the Onne Port has not been optimizing its capacity.
So, what will be responsible for that? What has the investors been telling you is their challenge?
Because I am also a player. I am a player in the sense that my corporate office is also in the Oil and Gas Free Zone. Before now, we have a challenge of the tariff of the supposed landlord. NPA gave a concession to Intels to manage the area. The tariffs were on the high side and everybody was complaining. Yes, something has been done about it, but can we say it was too late. I really can’t say but above and beyond that, there are other issues that have been plaguing the development of the port and one of those issues I will say is the road. The road is in a terrible state. From 2014, I know that I have made passionate appeals to the government that there was need to fix the Eleme axis of the East/West Road but that has not been done. The road as we know it, is the gateway to about two states in the South/South; that is Akwa Ibom and Cross River. It is also the gateway to the Eleme Petrochemicals, Indorama complex, it’s also the gateway to the two refineries; Port Harcourt refinery in Alesa-Eleme and if you look at the volume of traffic on the road; you want containers, containerised cargoes to pass through the road. The road every day you see cargoes falling on the road. No importer wants to go through that stress.
Yes, the Onne Port has been designated as the Oil and Gas hub. Most of the services we know are offshore but we have a whole of the services that are onshore. And for the services that are onshore, we have to make use of the road and if you have a road that is in that dilapidated condition it becomes difficult for them to deliver optimally. I can tell you that some days you can stay as much as six hours in a spot on the road. We’ve made passionate appeals to the government. I see that the present administration is trying to do something on the road but we are also pushing because it’s going at a snail speed. Because with our topography and terrain if something is not done fast, after a while even the milestones you think you’ve achieved will be eroded because of the terrain which is difficult.
So, one of the major challenges that the port has been facing is that of accessibility in terms of the road infrastructure. It is extremely poor. It’s just a section of it and I think that if government, because the whole essence of government is to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and if government can step in, do more. They are working right now; the present administration is working but I think they can do more on the issue of the road.
I know that I have engaged a whole lot of the individuals that use the Port. One of the major complaints I got was the number of checkpoints on the road; taking cargo from the Onne Port to may be the East. We have an instance where an importer told me that he brought in a container down from Lagos and he needs to take it to Onitsha, that he didn’t experience more than eight checkpoints on the road to get to Onitsha, but from Onne Port to Aba, he saw close to 30 and for everybody who is into logistics or supply chain, the person knows that for every break you take in terms of logistics you are losing man hour. You are losing money. So, I’m sure that government can look into these to make sure that the road will have a smooth passage because if my documentation has been confirmed to be correct by the Nigeria Customs Service and my cargo has been released, I don’t think that I should have tons of checks on the road just to pass from one state or one city to the other. So that also is a major concern.
Another concern or reservations that was expressed, which I think from four-five years ago has been addressed is the behaviour of the locals but that has been addressed. So, I think that government should do more to make sure that the port picks up, because it is important to know that the Port is like the live wire of the South/South. Apart from the Onne Port, you don’t have any major port in the south. The Port Harcourt Port cannot take the level of cargoes that the Onne Port can handle. The Port Harcourt Port is a shallow water and so it cannot handle heavy cargoes, but the Onne Port is deep sea. It can handle any other cargo that any other Port in this world can handle. So, it’s important for government to look into this.
About three months ago, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service visited the Port complex and they displayed a large cache of arms and ammunition, sophisticated rifles and all that. And because of that they declared a state of emergency at the Onne Port and said it has become a channel where importers use to ferry in contraband and counterfeit goods. Can you address that issue as regards what the Comptroller-General said? Or are you disturbed by the number of arms and ammunition and counterfeit drugs that are coming via the Onne Port?
While I don’t want to say that it’s an indictment on the Nigeria Customs, the truth of the matter is that over time we’ve heard repeatedly that the ports have been so computerised that it should be able to detect these things.
First things first, the customs need to collaborate with the country of origin. These items are coming from a country, how did they get on the vessels? Manifest are sent to us and when they get here, two things I will like to look at in this regard is; one, the agency is working because if they are not working in the first place, they should not be able to detect those counterfeit drugs and the ammunition. Secondly, there are ways to check this. It’s to tighten what they are doing. You cannot check for counterfeit drugs or the ammunition on the road. It is at the Port, at the point of loading the cargo that is where you have to arrest it. But I think they can do more. Do more by partnering with other countries, other agencies in other countries so that at the point of loading these cargoes to Nigeria you know that. And then if you have manifest that are well spelt-out you will know that it’s Mr. ‘A’ that is bringing in this cargo and Mr. ‘A’ will know that there are consequences for carrying out such actions. So, it makes it easier. I will say that let’s allow the system work, encourage the system to work because in most cases they collude with officials to evade and try to escape with these heinous crimes. So, yes, while I will commend the Nigerian Customs for detecting the ammunition and the fake drugs on time, I think that with what we’ve been told, they should have a system in place that without making a show out of it should pick out these things.
These things happen in other climes. That’s how the big countries identify drug peddlers because at the airport they have machines in place that will detect if you are carrying those drugs. So, we should have it in place and when these peddlers know that the country as it is, has a system in place to apprehend them, you will see that they will desist from it.
Last week, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, was at the Onne Port on tour of various facilities in the Port. And during that period, he told newsmen that the authority is positioned for increased investment in the ports. Considering the position of the MD, what is your own call to investors?
While I will applaud the MD’s visit, because it is only when you visit that you have a first-hand knowledge of what is on ground, I will say that there are some issues that need to be tackled to encourage investors. First is the issue of power. The entire Free Zone, the two ports, we don’t have power from the national grid. You don’t even have a turbine. I was expecting that is one of the issues that NPA as an agency should tackle and by extension the Oil and Gas Free Zone. We have two major agencies of the Federal Government operating or overseeing the Free Zone and the Port. You have a dedicated agency called the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, you also have the Nigerian Ports Authority, and that since inception till now you don’t have the National Grid in the Port, it’s alarming.
Secondly, as at the time the Port was actually functioning, we had close to 250 oil servicing companies operating in the port. Everybody was running on their personal independent power plants which is not supposed to be so. We have the Alakiri Gas Plant next door, not even up to five kilometres from the Free Zone. You can just pipe gas down there and just build one small independent power plant that will service the area. There are things that you can put in place that will serve as incentive for investors to come in. It is beyond promising them. And you are saying that you’ve spoken to Intels, for me it’s neither here nor there. Because Intels in itself is not a government agency, they are investing in providing infrastructure. Will you provide infrastructure for somebody that is non-existent? Because until you make the environment conducive for companies to come in, investors to come in, investors can’t come in. And one of the major things you can do for investors to come in is when an investor is assured that he has seamless power. Because most industries now are driven by power. So, if you don’t have power there’s nothing you can tell me to come in and spend my billions of dollars in your area when I know that I will be scratching my back to get power.
How has the establishment of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone as well as the other companies, for example NPA, Nigerian Customs, impacted on the communities and the lives of the people? Are you satisfied with what is going on there in terms of employment, infrastructure and all that?
Well, this is what I will classify as work-in-progress. Because while in one breath you will say that before now it was very poor, but I know that with engagements from the stakeholders, the companies have started listening and also the communities and stakeholders have realised that there is no end to negotiation, there’s no end to discussions, there’s no end to dialogue. There’s no limit in dialoguing with somebody. So, they have been engaging in dialogue and even though it’s gradual, even though it’s slow, but the results are coming out. We know that things can be better but so far so good and also given the gloomy nature of the economy right now, there’s to an extent that you can push.
I want to get your reaction on the Ports in the South/South, especially Port Harcourt and Onne, the ports have not been dredged for a long time and that the preponderance of security checks that you raised alarm over just a few minutes ago in the South/South and parts of the South/East, is a way to discourage importers from using the ports in these zones. What will you say to that?
Answer: Honestly if you ask me, I will not say there is any concerted effort to de-market the ports in the South/South. The truth of the matter is that it is high time that stakeholders rise up to say enough is enough. In the West, when you have four, five, six checkpoints on the road, the commissioner of police is called upon and when stakeholders come together, they say listen, we don’t want this. Because the truth of the matter is that, as long as you have these checks on the road, people are discouraged. I see no reason why I should bring in my cargo and I will suffer the inconvenience of passing through 30 checkpoints when I can still bring in my cargo into Lagos and with six or seven checkpoints my cargo is the in my factory, it’s in my warehouse. So, I do not think, it’s a personal opinion, I do not think that there are any deliberate attempts to de-market the ports. But what I also know is that the operatives in the port in the South, especially Onne, they try not to adhere to the books, so to speak. And that has been a major concern. I have had cause to bring in cargo through Lagos and when I went there, after I paid whatever, I was told to pay my cargo came out. I’ve also had reasons to bring in cargo through Onne and I know what I went through to get my cargo out of Onne. So, we will not say it’s deliberate, it’s the system that has been put in place by individuals that are operating in that area.

