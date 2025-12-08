Rangers Coach Dismisses sack Rumour

Rangers International technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has dismissed reports suggesting uncertainty over his future and rejected claims of discord within his coaching crew.

Addressing journalists at a pre-match briefing, Ilechukwu gave firm backing to his assistants and insisted the technical department remains completely united. He said his working relationship with his lieutenants has always been built on trust and collective responsibility.

“My assistants are like family. We eat together, work together, and support one another. People outside may misunderstand things, but inside we are completely united,” Ilechukwu said.

He expressed full confidence in chief coach Ekenederichukwu Eke, noting that Eke routinely leads the team whenever he is away on national duty with the Super Eagles.

“In my absence, my assistant can take charge and win matches. That is what good leadership is. Training people to step up when you are not there.”

Ilechukwu also addressed speculation about his job security, stating categorically that there is no basis for the rumours. He stressed his commitment to Rangers and pointed to his professional record.

“All those stories are untrue. It is not possible. I have a contract with Rangers. In every club I have worked, I always finish my contract. I have never been sacked,” he added.

The former Plateau United, MFM and Heartland manager guided Rangers to the NPFL title in his debut season and is now in his third year at the helm after signing an extension last season.

He reserved special praise for midfielder Kenechukwu Agu, describing him as the most complete midfielder in the division and confirming he will start this weekend.

“He is one of the best passers in the league. Sometimes he starts, sometimes he comes from the bench, so we are not predictable”, he said.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight league matches this term.

His total for Rangers stands at 115 appearances, 17 goals and 10 assists, including a standout free-kick in the recent Oriental Derby against Enyimba.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s fixture, Ilechukwu said his squad have trained well and are fully aware of the challenge posed by Bayelsa United.

He noted their recent form and warned that the visitors cannot be taken lightly.

“We have trained well, and the players know what is at stake. Bayelsa United are not a team to underestimate. We expect a tough match, but I believe we will play well on Sunday,” he concluded.

Rangers, currently eighth with 22 points, host Bayelsa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium as they aim to strengthen their push up the table.