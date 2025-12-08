KWARA GOV HOSTS NYG HEROES, HEROINES 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Executive Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Coach Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, said the gesture was a deliberate investment in the future of the state’s budding sports talents—both on and off the field.

“We asked them to come with their parents because they are underage and cannot open accounts yet,” the Governor explained at George Innih Stadium. “This support is for school fees, uniforms, whatever boosts their education. It’s a form of scholarship.”

Kwara’s steady rise at the NYG formed the backdrop of the celebration. Once stuck around 19th and 23rd on the national table, the state has climbed impressively to 7th, then 6th in Asaba, and now 5th at the latest edition.

The Governor’s representative hailed the athletes’ biggest-ever haul, noting that 21 out of the 26 sports Kwara competed in produced medals, an achievement he described as unprecedented. Over ?8 million was distributed as incentives.

“In the entire northern region, we are the only state seriously competing with the South-South and Southwest,” Mogaji said. “This token to their parents is to enhance their scholarship.”

The event drew several government officials, including the Governor’s SSA on New Media, Olayinka Fafoluyi, who urged the youngsters to stay disciplined and focused.

Governor AbdulRazaq also charged parents to nurture both academics and sports in their children. “They should read their books and still do sports. It builds their future.”

Responding on behalf of the parents, Mr. Abdulsalam Abdullah praised the administration for recognizing the young athletes’ achievements and pledged continued support for sports growth in the state.

With improved infrastructure and consistent investment, Kwara appears determined to cement its place among Nigeria’s youth sports powerhouses and these young medalists may just be the generation that takes them there.