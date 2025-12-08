NFF Set To Sanction Referees on Poor Officiating 

The Nigeria Football Federation has issued a firm warning to referees and assistant referees nationwide, insisting it will impose severe sanctions on any match official whose conduct brings the sport into disrepute.

In a memo released by the NFF refereeing development committee and signed by Mohammed Ameenu on behalf of the NFF president, with copies sent to the heads of all league bodies and the federation’s general secretary, the organisation expressed growing concern over fluctuating officiating standards across domestic competitions.

The memo acknowledged that while many officials continue to uphold fairness and comply with the laws of the game, others have acted in ways that undermine both the integrity of refereeing and the wider reputation of Nigerian football.

To strengthen oversight, the NFF president has set up a monitoring committee tasked with deploying personnel to match venues across the NPFL, NNL and NWFL.

These personnel will file direct assessments on the performance and conduct of referees and their assistants, and the findings will guide disciplinary measures where required.

The federation urged all officials to carry out their duties with diligence, honesty and neutrality, warning that there will be zero tolerance for any form of misconduct.

“Referees and assistant referees are warned that anyone who disregards these guidelines and acts in a manner that compromises the integrity of the game will not only be dismissed from refereeing but will also be handed over to security agencies for prosecution on charges related to sabotage and match manipulation,” the memo added.