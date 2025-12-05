FOOTBALL FANS FIESTA IN PH IS TO PROMOTE PEACE, UNITY – Oputa

Port Harcourt the capital city of Rivers State will be at the centre stage in Nigeria as Port Harcourt Arsenal Community will hold her maiden edition of Football Fans Fiesta (FFF).

The Fiesta scheduled to hold on the 13th December, 2025, at Eddiz wine bar GRA, promises to be all football fans carnival in the State , as there will be a lot of fanfares.

The Coordinator of Port Harcourt Arsenal Community (PHAC), Ugochukwu Oputa has said that the forthcoming Football Fans Fiesta was basically to promote peace, unity and love among football fans in irrespective of the cub.

He stated that sports is a catalyst to bring peace, love and Unity in any given society, hence the occasion was initiated.

Oputa said this in an interview with sports journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, saying that arrangements are on top gear for a successful programme.

” This event is for all football fans irrespective of your club. It is basically to promote peace, love and Unity among fans.

“It is like stating the obvious that football is the catalyst of peace and unity in the world. So the Port Harcourt Arsenal Community want to use this avenue to bring people together and foster friendship.

“There is no gate fee, but it is expected to put on jersey of your club as to make the event look unique” Oputa said.

The Coordinator used the forum to advice football fans in the world to love one another, and equally urged fans that will attend the occasion to be of good conduct and behaviour.

Tonye Orabere