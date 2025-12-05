Obagi Emerges OML 58 Football Cup Champions

The final which was held at Obite Civic Centre (field) saw Chiefs, community leaders, youths, including the Total Energies JV Asset Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Olivier Cassasoles and people from all works of life in attendance.

Speaking at the event Mr. Cassasoles revealed that three best players in previous tournaments have been sponsored into a football academy within Nigeria.

He stated that all participants are winners, as he reiterated that the tournament is aimed at promoting peace, cooperation among host communities.

He expressed gratitude for the peaceful organisation and conduct of both officials and players during the final of NNPC/TEPNG OML58 host communities cup for 2025.

On his part the Chairman of the Central Organising Committee(COC), Mr. Saheed Ogunsanya said Ubeta and Ubio will not be participating in the next edition as they violated rules of the tournament.