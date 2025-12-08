Makinde becomes Nigeria’s youngest Karate black belt

Ten-year-old Aramide Makinde has become Nigeria’s youngest karate black belt following his grading ceremony at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

The young athlete, who started training at just two years old, expressed joy at his achievement, saying, “It makes me feel happy, and it makes me feel good that I’ve accomplished something huge like that.”

He added that the sport helps with self-defence and protection, though the journey had not been easy.

His mother, Dr Elizabeth Makinde, described Saturday as her happiest day.

“For me, it’s hard work that paid off. A journey of resilience, tenacity, doggedness,” she said.

She recounted how the journey began when Makinde was just over two years old, saying, “We came around to the National Stadium to just enjoy the fresh breeze. And he just saw the people wearing white. He was stuttering. He was young at the time, just a little over two years old, and he said he wanted it.”

Of the many children who started the journey with her son, only three pulled through to achieve the black belt.

“For me, this is huge. This is big, and I’m so happy,” she said.

Coach Uchenna Duru, a 4th Dan black belt who has trained Makinde for eight years, praised his student’s dedication.

“The guy really woke up early, and he’s going far. He’s going far. The whole world will hear about him,” Duru said.

“The confidence is there. The boldness, the sharpness, the flexibility, the fitness, everything, the focus, the ability, everything is there. I’m very happy to have him as a student.”

Makinde’s father, Adedayo Makinde, expressed immense pride, saying, “I am very proud of him, and today I’m one of the happiest fathers. Money cannot buy this; it takes a lot of sacrifice and doggedness to get to this point.”

Makinde’s godmother, Magdalene Osumah, praised his consistency, saying, “One thing with him is he has been so consistent. He has never complained one day about coming to this karate practice. From time to time, he’s always meeting up with all the milestones.”

She expressed confidence in his future prospects. “I see him on the global stage definitely. He has the strength, he has the focus, he has the mind for it.”