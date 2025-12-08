Nigeria, Egypt friendly Hold  Dec 16

Egypt’s highly anticipated friendly match against Nigeria has been pushed back by two days to December 16.

The Egyptian Football Association confirmed the development late on Friday, according to Ahram, with EFA Vice President Khaled El-Darandaly announcing the rescheduled date.

FIFA’s updated international release directive forced both nations to adjust their final Africa Cup of Nations preparations. The new circular allows clubs to hold African players until December 15, leaving both sides without full squad access for the initial December 14 date.

The change is critical for Egypt, who expect key players such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to arrive only after the new release window. It also affects Nigeria significantly, with the majority of Eric Chelle’s core squad playing in Europe.

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly put a new training blueprint in place. Under the revised programme, the Super Eagles will open camp only on December 14, giving Chelle barely a week to prepare before AFCON kicks off on December 21.

Several uncertainties persist, including which players will be available and where the match will be played. Cairo is no longer feasible, and both federations are considering shifting the fixture to Morocco.

Nigeria’s build-up has been further complicated by injuries to Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, Benjamin Fredrick and Felix Agu, while captain William Troost-Ekong announced his international retirement on Thursday.

Egypt, seven-time African champions seeking their first continental title since 2010, have been drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe. Nigeria, drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, are chasing a fourth continental crown after triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013.