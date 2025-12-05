Niger Delta
Gen. Omu Buried Amid Full Military Honours
Niger Delta
Make God Your Anchor To Fulfill Destiny, Cleric Charges Christians … As Jaja Marks 70th Birthday
The Lead Pastor at Jesus Appointed People’s Bible Church, Ozogbe, Ikwerrengwo-Etche, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor Promise Nwaelele, has urged Christians to make God the anchor of their lives in whatever position they find themselves, in order to attain the destinies set for them by God.
Pastor Nwaelele, who gave the charge recently in a sermon he preached at the 70th birthday anniversary thanksgiving service of Sir Donald Michael Jaja, a veteran journalist in Rivers State, said this is because any genuine child of God is a permanent target for destabilization and destruction by the devil.
Taking his text from the Bible book of Mark 4:16-17, the preacher stated that fulfilment in life for a child of God required faith, obedience to God’s word, humility and grace to withstand trials and temptations.
According to him, temptations and afflictions are bound to happen in the lives of those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
“No wonder the Bible said that those that endure till the end shall be saved”, he said.
The Clergyman said God prospers believers who are humble, not proud and conceited, and leads them to destiny fulfilment.
“David said in Psalm 51:17, that the sacrifices acceptable to God are a broken spirit, not an impatient or proud spirit”, the preacher said.
He called on Christians not to allow persecutions and afflictions to sway them from the love and blessings of Jesus Christ.
On his part, Jaja, a seasoned Journalist who retired as an Acting Editor of the Rivers State Government-owned The Tide Newspaper, gave thanks to God for honouring him by giving him the grace of attaining 70 years.
“I cannot capture what the good Lord has done for me in my entire life in this fleeting moment of thanksgiving. But, I know that without Him, I wouldn’t have been who I am today, in all spheres. Therefore, my joy knows no bounds as I give thanks to my creator today, alongside my family. Praise be His holy name”, Jaja said.
Niger Delta
Remember Me As Fighter Against Sexual Harassment – UNICAL VC
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Presents N1.664tn 2026 Appropriations Bill
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Shippers Council Vows Commitment To Security At Nigerian Ports
-
Business2 days ago
Nigeria Risks Talents Exodus In Oil And Gas Sector – PENGASSAN
-
Business2 days ago
CBN Revises Cash Withdrawal Rules January 2026, Ends Special Authorisation
-
Business2 days ago
NCDMB, Others Task Youths On Skills Acquisition, Peace
-
Business2 days ago
FIRS Clarifies New Tax Laws, Debunks Levy Misconceptions
-
News2 days ago
Tinubu Swears In Christopher Musa As Defence Minister
-
Politics2 days ago
Tinubu Increases Ambassador-nominees to 65, Seeks Senate’s Confirmation
-
Sports2 days ago
Obagi Emerges OML 58 Football Cup Champions