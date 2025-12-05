Gen. Omu Buried Amid Full Military Honours 

The remains of former Military Governor of the defunct South-Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom), Major-General Paul Ufuoma Omu (rtd.), was on Saturday laid to rest in his hometown, Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, amid full military honours and glowing tributes.

Omu, a respected elder statesman, former President General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), and one of Nigeria’s notable military administrators, died at the age of 84.

His burial attracted an impressive gathering of dignitaries from the military, political and traditional institutions, all united in celebrating a man widely regarded as a symbol of patriotism, discipline and leadership.

The solemn funeral service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Igbide, featured hymns, prayers and scriptural readings, including John 11:25–26, reflecting the Christian hope of resurrection.

Officiating clerics, led by the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Most Revd Cyril Odutemu, praised the late General for living a life rooted in integrity and national devotion.

Archbishop Odutemu noted that Omu “lived well and chose the path of integrity.”

He described him as one of the rare Nigerians who believed the nation was truly worth dying for.

A high-powered delegation from the Delta State Government graced the ceremony, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Tobore; former Governors Chief James Ibori and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa with his wife, Edith; former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue; Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas; Rear Admiral Mike Onah; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

The President General of the Isoko Development Union, Prof. Chris Akpotu, also led an IDU delegation to honour the late icon. Senior military officers and leaders from various sectors were also in attendance.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Major-General Oluwafemi Williams described the late Omu as “an exceptionally well-informed senior officer” who maintained a positive disposition in all circumstances.

He said the former Military Governor displayed exemplary leadership during his service in Cross River State, noting his diligence, commitment and professionalism.

“In every appointment he held, he demonstrated unwavering determination in achieving set objectives. He was disciplined, confident and endowed with impeccable integrity,” the Army Chief added.

The interment ceremony featured full military rites, including a ceremonial guard, slow march procession, and the symbolic presentation of the national flag to the family.

Soldiers also fired the traditional 21-gun salute reserved for distinguished military officers, marking a dignified farewell to one of Nigeria’s finest.

Family members, community leaders and clerics paid emotional tributes, remembering Omu as a humble leader, philanthropist and community pillar who remained deeply connected to Igbide and the Isoko Nation long after retiring from active service.

They recalled his mentorship of younger generations and his unwavering support for development initiatives across Isoko land.

Maj.-Gen. Paul Ufuoma Omu is survived by his wife, Senator Stella Omu, children, grandchildren and an extended family.

With his burial, Igbide, the Isoko Nation and Nigeria have bid farewell to a distinguished soldier, statesman and patriot whose legacy of service, unity and integrity will endure for generations.

