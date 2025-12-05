Diri Intensifies Work On Internal Roads … As Contractor Inspects Work Pace In Imiringi

In his quest towards executing critical infrastructure projects in communities across Bayelsa State, the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has intensified work on construction of internal roads in Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The Tide, which visited some of the construction sites in parts of the LGA, reports that at Imiringi Town, work on “Wisdom Ikuli” Road and other adjoining roads have reached advanced stage.

Speaking with newsmen, Project Manager of the contracting firm, Roshata Nig. Ltd, Pastor Godspower Ekpartaziba Dominic, described the Governor as a leader who understands the problems of various communities of the state.

Meanwhile, Hon. Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Affairs, has said though Imiringi is an oil producing community, successive administrations have not executed even a meter of road in the community prior to the award and construction of the current projects by the Diri-led Prosperity administration.

He noted that while most of the needed construction machinery and equipments were procured for the job, the company has also recruited skill and unskilled workers within and outside the community to deliver the project.

The governor’s aide noted that it was for reasons of spreading prosperity directly and indirectly as espoused by the Governor that the manpower for the project was recruited from within and outside the community.

He said: “This is just one out of the many internal road projects being constructed by the Prosperity administration led by State Governor, Senator Douye Diri round the State.

“Here in Imiringi, we’ve various other internal road projects the Governor is embarking on. But my firm, Roshata Nig. Ltd, has a total of 650mtrs.

“So far, we’ve reached an advanced stage on the project. We’re deliberately spreading prosperity to the people working here by recruiting our staff base for the work from within and outside the community.

“We’ve also deliberately divided the 650mtrs road to criss-cross a few other streets in the community, and we intend to deliver this project soon and timely for the use and benefit of Bayelsans and others living in or visiting this community.