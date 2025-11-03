Sports
Salah Steers Liverpool Back To Winning Ways
Mohamed Salah scored his 250th Liverpool goal as the Reds ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with victory over Aston Villa.
The 33-year-old Egyptian could not believe his luck when he was gifted the ball from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s poor clearance before firing low into the unguarded net in first-half added time.
Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, back after missing three games with an ankle injury, sealed the three points in the 58th minute with a 20-yard shot that deflected in off Pau Torres to leave Martinez with no chance.
Salah’s goal meant he joined Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in becoming only the third Liverpool player to ever score 250 goals in all competitions for the club.
After spells in both the 1980s and 1990s, Wales icon Rush is their all-time record scorer with 346 goals, while former England striker Hunt struck 285 times in the late 1950s and 1960s.
Villa, who were aiming for a fifth successive league victory after failing to win in their opening five games of the campaign, twice hit the woodwork in the first half of a hugely entertaining match at a passionate and noisy Anfield.
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.
The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.
We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”
The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.
“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.
“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”
Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.
Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.
It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.
Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.
DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN
The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.
