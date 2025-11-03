Sports
Palace End Winless Run After Beating Brentford
Crystal Palace ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League with victory over in-form Brentford at Selhurst Park.
Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a hat-trick in Palace’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth a fortnight ago, breathed life into a largely uneventful first half when he sent a brilliant looping header over Caoimhin Kelleher and into the far corner.
Victors over Liverpool in their last league game, Brentford were poor in the first half but could have restored parity when Daichi Kamada fouled Mikkel Damsgaard right on the edge of the Eagles’ area – only for Damsgaard to blaze his free-kick high over the crossbar.
Things went from bad to worse for the Bees early in the second half when defender Nathan Collins inadvertently headed Jefferson Lerma’s long throw into his own net to give the home side a two-goal cushion.
The unfortunate Collins almost gifted Palace a third when he lost possession to Ismaila Sarr deep inside his own half, but the Senegal international was only able to steer his shot against the inside of the post.
Reiss Nelson forced a fine save out of Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson with a curling effort late in the second half, but Oliver Glasner’s team held on comfortably.
Sports
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.
The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.
We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”
The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.
“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.
“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”
Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.
Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.
It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.
Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.
Sports
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.
Sports
DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN
The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
FUBARA PLEDGES STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH NDE TO TACKLE UNEMPLOYMENT …..Says Oyorokoto Beach Fronts’ Expansion’ll Create More Jobs, Business Opportunities For Rivers People
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
NOA Urges A’Ibom Residents On CVR Participation
-
Sports2 days ago
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
-
Maritime2 days ago
NPA Vows To Sustain Sanity On Port Access Roads ……Deploys ETO To Enhance Truck Movement
-
News2 days ago
NGO-ATLANTIC-OYOROKOTO ROAD’LL UNLOCK COASTAL PROSPERITY FOR RIVERS – FUBARA
-
Rivers2 days ago
Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate
-
News2 days ago
Rivers Gov EULOGISES LATE FOOTBALL COACH, PA MONDAY SINCLAIR
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Police Nab 7 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victims In Delta