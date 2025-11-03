Arsenal Continue Impressive Start To Season 

Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable win at Burnley to make it nine consecutive victories in all competitions.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed the win, their fifth in a row in the league, as Mikel Arteta’s side moved seven points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals.

It was an impressive victory against a Burnley side that can often prove difficult to break down and had recorded back-to-back victories before facing the Gunners.

But no side has scored more goals from set-pieces than Arsenal this season and it was from one that they took the lead, Gyokeres firing in from close range from Rice’s corner.

Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a one-handed save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Leandro Trossard had an effort cleared off the line.

But Arsenal got their second before the break when Rice powerfully headed in Trossard’s chipped ball.

Burnley saw more of the ball after the break and went close to getting a goal back when Florentino Luis headed over from close range, before Marcus Edwards struck the post from a free-kick with the last action of the match.