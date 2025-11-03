Sports
Arsenal Continue Impressive Start To Season
Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable win at Burnley to make it nine consecutive victories in all competitions.
Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed the win, their fifth in a row in the league, as Mikel Arteta’s side moved seven points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals.
It was an impressive victory against a Burnley side that can often prove difficult to break down and had recorded back-to-back victories before facing the Gunners.
But no side has scored more goals from set-pieces than Arsenal this season and it was from one that they took the lead, Gyokeres firing in from close range from Rice’s corner.
Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a one-handed save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Leandro Trossard had an effort cleared off the line.
But Arsenal got their second before the break when Rice powerfully headed in Trossard’s chipped ball.
Burnley saw more of the ball after the break and went close to getting a goal back when Florentino Luis headed over from close range, before Marcus Edwards struck the post from a free-kick with the last action of the match.
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.
The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.
We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”
The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.
“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.
“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”
Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.
Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.
It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.
Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.
DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN
The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.
