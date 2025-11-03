Bayern Continue Bundesliga Dominance 

Bayern Munich continued their impeccable start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Bayer Leverkusen to move five points clear at the top.

It was a ninth consecutive league win, and 15 in all competitions, for Vincent Kompany’s men, with the defending champions proving impossible to stop so far.

Serge Gnabry marked his 250th Bundesliga appearance with the opening goal in the 25th minute, slotting past Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Six minutes later, Nicolas Jackson netted his first league goal for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

An own goal from Loic Bade compounded Leverkusen’s misery as their impressive run of 37 Bundesliga away games without defeat was ended in emphatic fashion.

Jackson also had a goal disallowed for offside and headed another effort over the bar in a good performance leading the line, with Harry Kane given a rare rest.

The England captain, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz started on the bench and came on as part of a triple substitution in the 59th minute.

By that stage, Bayern were in complete control of the contest and moved five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with the success, while Leverkusen remain fifth.

Attention turns to the Champions League for both sides as Bayern travel to Paris St-Germaintomorrow, while Leverkusen visit Benfica on Wednesday.