Sports
Bayern Continue Bundesliga Dominance
Bayern Munich continued their impeccable start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Bayer Leverkusen to move five points clear at the top.
It was a ninth consecutive league win, and 15 in all competitions, for Vincent Kompany’s men, with the defending champions proving impossible to stop so far.
Serge Gnabry marked his 250th Bundesliga appearance with the opening goal in the 25th minute, slotting past Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
Six minutes later, Nicolas Jackson netted his first league goal for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer.
An own goal from Loic Bade compounded Leverkusen’s misery as their impressive run of 37 Bundesliga away games without defeat was ended in emphatic fashion.
Jackson also had a goal disallowed for offside and headed another effort over the bar in a good performance leading the line, with Harry Kane given a rare rest.
The England captain, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz started on the bench and came on as part of a triple substitution in the 59th minute.
By that stage, Bayern were in complete control of the contest and moved five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with the success, while Leverkusen remain fifth.
Attention turns to the Champions League for both sides as Bayern travel to Paris St-Germaintomorrow, while Leverkusen visit Benfica on Wednesday.
Sports
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.
The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.
We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”
The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.
“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.
“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”
Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.
Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.
It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.
Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.
Sports
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.
Sports
DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN
The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
RSG EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FLOODING IMPACT, EROSION
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Stakeholders Lament Poor Crude Oil Supply To Indigenous Companies …..Urges President To Pressure NNPCL To Prioritise Local Refineries
-
Opinion2 days ago
Transgenderism: Reshaping Modern Society
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Bayelsa Partners Chinese Firm On Road, Agric, Other Projects
-
Sports2 days ago
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
-
Maritime2 days ago
DANTSOHO Calls For Synergy In Revamping Nation’s Ports
-
News2 days ago
FUBARA HAILS PROGRESS OF WORK ON TRANS-KALABARI ROAD
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Supermajors Bet Big on Long-Term Oil Demand