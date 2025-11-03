Sports
Hammers Stun Newcastle For First Win
Spirited West Ham yesterday, came from behind to record their first home win of the season against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.
Jacob Murphy had given Newcastle the lead with an effort from the edge of the area in the opening stages, just seconds after West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen hit the post at the other end.
But West Ham rallied and the hosts’ eventually got their rewards when Lucas Paqueta lashed home an equaliser from outside the box.
West Ham then took the lead just before half-time when the sliding Sven Botman turned Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into his own net.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s team went on to score a third in stoppage time when substitute Tomas Soucek tapped in the rebound after Pope had denied Bowen.
It was the least West Ham deserved following a committed display by the hosts, who earlier had a penalty award overturned after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
Referee Robert Jones changed his mind after consulting his pitchside monitor, with the television footage showing Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw touching the ball before making contact with Bowen inside the area.
But not only did West Ham go on to find a way back into the game – they won it.
The Hammers remain in the relegation zone but are now three points behind 17th-placed Burnley following a first league win under Nuno since he took charge in September.
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.
The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.
We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”
The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.
“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.
“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”
Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.
Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.
It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.
Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.
DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN
The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.
