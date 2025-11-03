RSG EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FLOODING IMPACT, EROSION

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says that the impact of flooding and erosion on the inhabitants of Rivers State, especially those living in coastal communities, are of great concerns to the government.

Governor Fubara lamented the consequences of flood on both human and biotic life, which sometimes lead to loss of life, property, and degradation of the environment.

The Governor made the remark in Port Harcourt during the launch of a book titled, ‘Coastal Zone Flooding And Erosion in Developing Communities, Principles, Cases and Strategies,” written by Emeritus Prof. Wiston Bell-Gam.

According to the Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Benibo Anabraba, his administration, would continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies to combat flooding.

In his words: “The Rivers State Government will continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies, such as construction of seawalls and breakers, canals and channels, restoring coastal ecology and ecosystem for coastal resilience and where necessary, the relocation of communities on the coastline.

“These issues are currently receiving the much needed attention and intervention by the recent approval of the construction of shoreline protection along the coastlines of more than five communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Opobo/Nkoro LGAs respectively.”

“It is important that as stakeholders in the protection and preservation of marine environment, we all act and advocate for mitigation strategies such as reduction in emission of Green House Gasses that causes climate change and rise in sea levels. Let us promote the use of clean energy and against fossil fuel.

Governor Fubara further cautioned residents to desist from building on waterways.

“We also need to encourage our people to stop developing buildings on and along natural water courses, indiscriminate sea mining and dredging activities on our coastline without consideration for mangroves and swamps,” he stressed.

He appreciated the author for his advanced contributions to the body of knowledge in both Rivers State and globally.

Also speaking, a former Military Governor of the old Rivers State and Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Ditte-Spiff, who was Royal Father at the Event, stated that the book was timely to enable stakeholders manage the challenges of global warming.

“Global warming is real. If it’s not addressed globally, a time will come coastal areas will find themselves under water. The coastline of Nigeria is shocking with many mangroves gone,” he noted.

The Reviewer of the Book, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Ondo State, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, explained that the 14-chapter book is timeous as it fills literary gaps between desire and available knowledge on coastal flood and erosion in developing communities.,

“A major beauty of the book that sets it apart is the detailed consideration of flood and erosion control from around the world,” he stated, adding that the book is based on detailed field investigation.