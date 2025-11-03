Strike: FG to release N11.995bn arrears to doctors, others in 72 hours

The Federal Government says it will release about N11.995 billion within 72 hours for the payment of outstanding arrears, including accoutrement allowance, to doctors and other health workers across the country.

Deputy Director and Head, Information and Public Relations of the the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Alaba Balogun, made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

The Ministry said that the move is part of ongoing efforts to resolve welfare concerns raised by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, and other unions and to reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to industrial peace and reform in the health sector.

According to statement, the assurance was reiterated during a high-level meeting led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, between the top management of the ministry and the leadership of NARD, following the association’s recent agitations over welfare and professional concerns.

This is coming after a nationwide strike that began on Saturday, involving about 11,000 resident doctors across 91 healthcare facilities.

The Tide source reports that the striking doctors are protesting unpaid arrears, delays in allowances, and other welfare-related issues despite earlier assurances from the government.

The President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, had on Monday said the Federal Government owes doctors and other health workers across the country an estimated N38 billion in accumulated allowances.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that the government remains committed to ensuring that the welfare, motivation, and stability of the nation’s health workforce serve as the foundation of all health policies and programmes.

“In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare commenced the payment of seven months’ arrears of the 25–35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure to all categories of health workers, with N10bn paid in August 2025.

“Following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for these arrears owed to health workers, including members of NARD, to be paid expeditiously, as of Thursday, October 30, another sum of N21.3bn has been moved to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System account, and payment has commenced.

“In addition, the sum of N11.995bn is being processed for release within 72 hours to pay other arrears, including accoutrement allowance.

“All these payments are being enjoyed by members of NARD in accordance with the salary structure in the health sector.

“Additionally, the Federal Government has released N10.6bn as of September 2025 as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, paid exclusively to resident doctors nationwide,” the statement said.