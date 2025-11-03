News
World Bank to consider Nigeria’s fresh $1bn loan request
The World Bank has fixed December 16 as a tentative approval date for a fresh $1bn Development Policy Financing loan to the country under a new initiative tagged “Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration (P512892).”
According to a project document published by the bank on October 27, the new facility comprises a $500m International Development Association credit and a $500m International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan.
The facility, which falls under the bannk’s Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment practice area for the Western and Central Africa region, is designed to strengthen ongoing economic reforms, promote job creation, and accelerate private investment.
The proposed loan is part of the bank’s broader support package aimed at consolidating the country’s post-reform stability and driving inclusive growth across key sectors of the economy.
The funding is designed to consolidate Nigeria’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms and support a decisive shift from economic stabilisation to inclusive growth.
It will be implemented through the Federal Ministry of Finance, with the World Bank confirming that the loan preparation process has been authorised to proceed.
“The proposed Development Policy Financing supports Nigeria’s pivot from stabilisation to inclusive growth and job creation. Structured as a two-tranche standalone operation of US$1.0 billion (US$500m IDA credit and US$500m IBRD loan), it seeks to catalyse private sector–led investment by expanding access to credit, deepening capital markets and digital services, easing inflationary pressures, and promoting export diversification,” the document read.
Since 2023, the country has embarked on many economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy, unification of exchange rates, and an end to central bank deficit financing.
According to the Federal Government, the measures, championed under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, have helped stabilise the economy, narrow the fiscal deficit, and restore investor confidence.
But despite the improvements, growth remains sluggish, with more than 130 million Nigerians still living in poverty.
The World Bank report noted that while macroeconomic stability has returned, “Nigeria’s economy has yet to shift decisively into a higher and inclusive growth path,” underscoring the urgency of new investment to spur productivity, diversify exports, and create jobs.
The new policy loan is structured around two key pillars: unlocking private sector growth and lowering the cost of doing business, while expanding opportunities across agriculture, trade, and digital services.
Under the first pillar, the facility will expand access to financial credit and digital inclusion, with backing for the investment and Securities Act 2025, new credit enhancement facilities, and a CBN Rulebook aimed at improving microfinance and non-bank financial institutions.
It also supports the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025, which will provide a legal framework for electronic transactions, authentication services, and digital records, key steps toward building a modern, paperless government system.
The second pillar seeks to lower costs for firms and households, reduce inflationary pressures, and enhance export competitiveness.
The bank’s report highlights plans to simplify trade barriers, adopt AfCFTA tariff concessions, and improve certified seed systems for key crops like rice, maize, and soybeans.
This is expected to raise productivity, boost food security, and attract new private investment into the agricultural value chain.
According to the document, the $1bn DPF loan forms part of a broader FY2026 package of World Bank interventions supporting Nigeria’s growth agenda.
Other complementary projects include FINCLUDE (to improve MSME financing), BRIDGE (digital infrastructure), and AGROW (agricultural value chain growth). Together, these are expected to crowd in private capital, expand access to finance, and create an enabling environment for small and medium-scale enterprises.
The programme is also aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, with components targeting climate-resilient agriculture, reduced deforestation, and digital governance systems that lower emissions from paper-based processes.
The Bank estimates that the policy reforms supported under this operation will help reduce food inflation, increase seed productivity, and expand digital exports, while creating millions of direct and indirect jobs. It added that improved access to credit, particularly for MSMEs and smallholder farmers, will translate to “expanded economic opportunities by creating jobs, including for the poor.”
In addition, reduced import bans and lower tariffs on key inputs are expected to make goods cheaper and improve consumer welfare, while also boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional markets.
Upon approval, the funds will be disbursed in two tranches as policy milestones are achieved, with implementation overseen by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and relevant line ministries.
The initiative is expected to anchor Nigeria’s transition from short-term stabilisation to long-term, inclusive growth, potentially marking one of the largest World Bank policy support operations for the country in recent years.
As of June 30, 2025, the country’s external debt stood at $46.98bn, figures from the Debt Management Office show.
The World Bank Group remains the country’s largest single creditor, accounting for $19.39bn comprising $18.04bn from the IDA and $1.35bn from the IBRD.
This means the bank holds 41.3 per cent of Nigeria’s total external debt, underscoring its dominant role in financing the nation’s development programmes.
NGO-ATLANTIC-OYOROKOTO ROAD’LL UNLOCK COASTAL PROSPERITY FOR RIVERS – FUBARA
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the ongoing construction of the brand new 13.52-kilometre Ngo-Atlantic-Oyorokoto Road as a bold and visionary effort by his administration to open up the coastal region for economic growth and harness the full potential of the state’s blue economy.
The Governor made this remark during an inspection visit to the project site in Andoni Local Government Area. The road, being constructed by Monier Construction Company (MCC), cuts through challenging coastal terrain and leads to a newly identified beachfront facing the Atlantic Ocean.
Governor Fubara explained that while the original plan was to construct a road leading to Oyorokoto Town and its popular beach, his administration decided to expand the project to create an entirely new route that would open access to another pristine beachfront.
“We are doing another inspection today. This particular one is a virgin road, 13.52 kilometres of a new pathway to the blue economy,” Governor Fubara stated.
“Initially, we were constructing a road to Oyorokoto Beach, one of the finest tourist centres in this area. But as we progressed, we discovered another beach directly facing the Atlantic Ocean. It became clear that we shouldn’t limit development to just one site. We want to harness this new beach front as part of our broader plan to develop the blue economy.”
The Governor emphasised that the project, once completed, will not only improve access to coastal communities but also stimulate tourism and economic activities, boosting revenue for Rivers State.
Describing the area’s difficult terrain as challenging, he commended the contractor for its dedication, and expressed confidence that the road would be completed and commissioned by March next year.
“You can see for yourself, it’s a brand-new road in a very difficult terrain, just like the one we saw yesterday. But I strongly believe we will overcome it. From what we’ve seen today, the contractor, MCC, is doing their best, and by next year, hopefully by March, we’ll have the cause to commission this project and give God all the glory,” the Governor affirmed.
Governor Fubara also visited Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area to assess the progress of work on the Epellema axis of the ongoing 5.2km Kalaibiama-Epellema road project featuring a 450-meter bridge.
FUBARA HAILS PROGRESS OF WORK ON TRANS-KALABARI ROAD
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded on the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road project, revealing that about 75 percent of the critical piling work has been completed.
Governor Fubara made this known while addressing journalists after an on-the-spot inspection of the 12.5-kilometre road project, which will connect the state capital to several Kalabari communities across the sea.
The Governor rode on a boat from a jetty at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area through the rivers and creeks on the project route during the inspection.
The project was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company Limited, on May 15, 2024, with an initial 32-month completion timeline.
The Governor said the visit was aimed at verifying reports from the Ministry of Works regarding the project’s advancement. He commended the contractors for their dedication, and described the progress as “a true reflection of hard work and commitment to excellence.”
“The first phase of the project takes us to Bakana, and features four major river-crossing bridges and nearly five deck-on-pile structures. The terrain is difficult, and the engineering work required is complex. But to the glory of God, I can confirm that the reports I’ve been receiving are accurate. Almost 75% of the piling job, which is the most critical part of the project, has been achieved,” Governor Fubara said.
He emphasised that the Trans-Kalabari Road is one of the most technically demanding infrastructure projects in the state due to its challenging marine terrain but reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver it on schedule.
Governor Fubara highlighted the strategic importance of the road in connecting the Kalabari Kingdom to Port Harcourt, and stimulating economic growth across riverine communities.
“This is a key project that will turn around the lives of the Kalabari people immediately it is concluded. By the grace of God, in the next six months, if we return here for inspection, we might be driving across the bridge,” he said.
Governor Fubara assured Rivers people that his administration remains focused on delivering transformative infrastructure projects that will improve lives and bring lasting development to rural communities.
“We have made a promise to our people to embark on projects that will change lives and bring development, and this is a testament to that commitment,” he added.
RSG EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FLOODING IMPACT, EROSION
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says that the impact of flooding and erosion on the inhabitants of Rivers State, especially those living in coastal communities, are of great concerns to the government.
Governor Fubara lamented the consequences of flood on both human and biotic life, which sometimes lead to loss of life, property, and degradation of the environment.
The Governor made the remark in Port Harcourt during the launch of a book titled, ‘Coastal Zone Flooding And Erosion in Developing Communities, Principles, Cases and Strategies,” written by Emeritus Prof. Wiston Bell-Gam.
According to the Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Benibo Anabraba, his administration, would continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies to combat flooding.
In his words: “The Rivers State Government will continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies, such as construction of seawalls and breakers, canals and channels, restoring coastal ecology and ecosystem for coastal resilience and where necessary, the relocation of communities on the coastline.
“These issues are currently receiving the much needed attention and intervention by the recent approval of the construction of shoreline protection along the coastlines of more than five communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Opobo/Nkoro LGAs respectively.”
“It is important that as stakeholders in the protection and preservation of marine environment, we all act and advocate for mitigation strategies such as reduction in emission of Green House Gasses that causes climate change and rise in sea levels. Let us promote the use of clean energy and against fossil fuel.
Governor Fubara further cautioned residents to desist from building on waterways.
“We also need to encourage our people to stop developing buildings on and along natural water courses, indiscriminate sea mining and dredging activities on our coastline without consideration for mangroves and swamps,” he stressed.
He appreciated the author for his advanced contributions to the body of knowledge in both Rivers State and globally.
Also speaking, a former Military Governor of the old Rivers State and Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Ditte-Spiff, who was Royal Father at the Event, stated that the book was timely to enable stakeholders manage the challenges of global warming.
“Global warming is real. If it’s not addressed globally, a time will come coastal areas will find themselves under water. The coastline of Nigeria is shocking with many mangroves gone,” he noted.
The Reviewer of the Book, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Ondo State, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, explained that the 14-chapter book is timeous as it fills literary gaps between desire and available knowledge on coastal flood and erosion in developing communities.,
“A major beauty of the book that sets it apart is the detailed consideration of flood and erosion control from around the world,” he stated, adding that the book is based on detailed field investigation.
