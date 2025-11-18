News
Reps Move To Suspend 2026 WAEC’s Computer-based Exam Policy
The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to suspend the planned computer-based examination policy billed to commence in 2026.
The call was sequel to adoption of a motion by Rep. Kelechi Nwogu (PDP-Rivers) at plenary, yesterday.
Nwogu, while moving that motion explained that WAEC is a body saddled with the conduct of higher education entry qualifying examination for students of Senior Secondary Schools.
He said that higher education institutions made it mandatory for any candidate seeking admission to have at least five credits including English and Mathematics in WAEC or its equivalent.
The lawmaker observed that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result portal was shut down due to technical glitches, with the candidates suffering the consequences.
According to him, the Federal Ministry of Education planned to conduct the 2026 WASSCE in March, using the Computer-Based Examination (CBE).
“We are disturbed that in spite the outcry by the National Union of Teachers and heads of schools, both public and private, especially those in rural areas hosting more than 70 per cent of the students, the Federal Ministry of Education has declared that there is no going back.
“Cognisant that computer-based examination requires fully furnished hall with functional computers, internet facility, constant electricity supply, be it from the national grid or standby generators.
“Aware that about 25,500 schools across the country have candidates to write the 2026 examination, expected to be conducted simultaneously for four months starting from March to July.
“Also aware that most schools in the urban areas and talk less of schools in the rural areas do not have functional computers, nor computer teachers and as a result they have not used computer before,” he said.
Nwogu said that unlike JAMB, no candidate is expected to write less than nine subjects including practical, objectives, and theory questions.
He said that it was wrong to start the policy now without adequate preparation, suggesting that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Examination body should have at least three years’ projection to commence the policy by 2029/2030 academic year.
The rep said that the 2026 WAEC result of students, considered to be leaders of tomorrow will be devastating if the CBE policy is allowed to commence as it will lead to massive failure, frustration, drug abuse among other social vices.
The house urged the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with its state counterparts to include the recruitment of computer teachers and all necessary infrastructure in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 budgets.
The Green Chamber also resolved that proper monitoring of adequate provision in private schools must be done before commencement of the policy in 2030.
The house mandated the Committees on Basic Examination Bodies, Digital and Information Technology, Basic Education and Services among other relevant committees to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.
RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
