Libya Deports 80 Nigerian Migrants Over Illegal Stay 

The Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Warisenibo, Joe Johnson, stated this during the unveiling of the 18th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair 2025 Logo at the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) office, in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

He said that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s administration would use the platform to dismantle lingering negative perceptions about the State and assured investors of the rebirth of a conducive business environment.

The Commissioner said that Gov. Fubara had demonstrated commitment in transforming Rivers State from an oil independent economy to a diversified economy.

“Our key intervention include the need to streamline business registration through the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) plus infrastructure upgrade across Port Harcourt Eleme, Etche, Oyibo, Ogba Egbema, Ndoni and Khana to link industrial zone partnering with development agency to boost small and medium scale enterprises.

“Gov. Siminalayi Fubara leadership in the State is a turning point in the economic trajectory of Rivers State”, he said.

The Commissioner reacted to complaints of government’s failure many years ago to release the 10,000 hectares of land to the CBN-backed Oil Palm Growers Scheme, saying he would liaise with his counterpart in Ministry of Agriculture to find out about the promise before speaking on it.

He said this is because Gov. Fubara does not promise and fail.

Speaking before the unveiling the logo for the International Trade Fair, the President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, said that the Port Harcourt International Trade Fair is back and that Rivers State is open, safe and good for business.

She said that the theme for this year trade fair is “Growing Through Innovation and Sustainability: Bridging Markets and Encouraging Disruptions.”

She said the trade fair would commerce from December 12 to 22, 2025, at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Dr. Nwoga emphasised that survival in the contemporary economy demands rapid adoption of technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

“To run a successful business today, you must innovate relentlessly, embrace technology, and operate on a global stage.

“The fair aims to attract a diverse constellation of participants, multinational exhibitors, diplomats, federal and state agencies, research institutions, manufacturers, trade associations, professional bodies, and the general public.

“Beyond networking and investment matchmaking, the event will double as a pre-Christmas shopping festival, with exhibitors offering substantial discounts to families.

“The 25 trade groups of PHCCIMA cutting across diverse sectors will also be active, conducting seminars.

“A notable innovation this year is the dedicated showcase by Rivers State’s 23 Local Government Areas, each presenting its unique products, agricultural produce, and economic potential.

“From the emerging blue economy opportunities to cutting-edge innovations in the oil and gas sector—still the heartbeat of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry—the fair promises to spotlight untapped prospects across multiple sectors.

“Government presence at the logo unveiling underscores the administration’s renewed commitment”, she said.

Earlier, the Director General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA), Dr. Chamberlain Peterside, expressed excitement to be part of the unveiling.

The DG of RSIPA, traced the history of Rivers State and said the present administration was determined to bring back fleeing businesses.

He said progress had been made and not all businesses were lost, pointing out that NLNG and Renaissance are still in Port Harcourt.

The DG promised assured that the administration would definitely look into the grievances of land owners whose Certificates of Occupancies (C of Os) have been held up because of the emergency rule, and speed up the processes so they too would know that Rivers State is back to business.

In his speech, a former President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji expressed happiness that the state government came fully to back the trade fair.

Dr. Membere-Otaji who is now the first National Deputy President of Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) said that the private sector is getting signals that good things are ahead in the State

He advised the governor to strive more to bring back fleeing businesses.