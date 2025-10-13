‘Stakeholder Engagement, Bedrock Of  Niger Delta Development’ 

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said stakeholders’ engagement remains the bedrock to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku stated this while delivering his Keynote Address at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Public Relations Week, in Port Harcourt, at the Weekend, with the theme ‘Refocusing Stakeholder Engagement And Public Trust In A Challenging Economy’.

Represented by the Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mrs. Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Ogbuku noted the importance of reputation management and the critical role NIPR plays in maintaining a positive national image.

Ogbuku also stated that stakeholder collaboration was necessary following its critical role in guaranting that projects meet the people’s needs.

The NDDC boss further explained that the emphasis on collaboration was in line with the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which he said prioritized engaging stakeholders in the development process.

“Through engagement, the NDDC aims to foster partnerships to leverage collective strengths, overcome challenges, and avoid working at cross-purposes”, he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter, Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations (NIPR), Rev. Francis Asuk, said that strategic communication was central to peacebuilding and governance.

“The time has come for our leaders, both in government and the private sector, to engage professional public relations practitioners in managing and communicating through sensitive issues”, he said .

Asuk was of the view that the expertise of PR professionals in stakeholder mapping, perception management, conflict resolution, and narrative framing can leave a great deal of milestone in restoring confidence, bridging divides, and shaping a more stable and progressiveness in the state.

Expressing regret that public trust is eroding across Nigeria and the world at large, Asuk stressed the need for a more deliberate active PR Professionals and activities to restore the confidence, trust and image of the nation.

By: King Onunwor