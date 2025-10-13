Transport Summit Set To Brainstorm On Nigeria’s Infrastructural Development, Oct 29

Stakeholders in the transportation industry will be converging on October 29, 2025, at the Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, for the maiden summit of JustAlive Communications Limited, publishers of JustNet News to discuss infrastructural development trends in the sector.

The summit, with the theme “Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation For A Sustainable Future”, aims to discuss issues affecting the nation’s transport infrastructure and explore innovative solutions to address the challenges facing the sector.

According to the Managing Director of JustAlive Communications Limited, Mrs. Pearl Ngwama, “this summit will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to share knowledge, best industry practices and standards, and proffer solutions to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

“The summit will bring together experts, professionals, and policymakers from various transportation modes, including aviation, maritime, waterways, rail, and road, to have a holistic look at the nation’s transport sector”.

The summit is a way of contributing to the development of the transport and logistics sector of the economy.

Ngwama said, “Transportation is a catalyst to the development of every economy considering its importance and enormous contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the global economy.”

She noted further that transport infrastructure plays a vital role in the growth and development of any nation as It facilitates the movement of goods and services, connects people and businesses, and enhances economic productivity.

Ngwama noted however that the nation’s transport infrastructure faces numerous challenges, including inadequate funding, poor maintenance, and inadequate planning.

The summit, she explained, would examine the infrastructure aspects of the transport sector, providing innovative solutions to addressing the challenges facing it.

By sharing knowledge, best practices, and standards, the summit aims to contribute to the development of a sustainable and efficient transport system in Nigeria.