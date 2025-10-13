Business
NCDMB, NEXIM Disburse $42m Loans To Boost Local Content In Oil Sector
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoriong Board (NCDMB), and Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) have distributed about $42million loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to boost local participation in the oil and gas industry.
The Head, Specialized Business at NEXIM, Muhammed Z. Awami, made the disclosure during a panel session at the NCDMB stakeholders’ sensitization and Engagement Forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Awami said the working capital of Capacity Fund was $30million, but that they exceeded the amount to attract more Nigerian players in oil and gas sector.
Awami appealed to the registered Nigerian oil service providers attached to the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and National Oil Companies (NOCs) to take advantage of the NCDMB Working Capital and Capacity Fund domiciled in NEXIM bank.
He said the fund was designed to offer flexible financing and tailoring solutions to meet their business needs, catalyse business growth, expand global footprint and unlock new opportunities.
In his words, “Once you meet pre-disbursement conditions, we disbursed the funds to you, and after disbursement, we also monitor sometimes jointly with NCDMB, sometimes, we just do spot check assessment of utilization of the funds, to make sure the funds are being utilized for the purpose it was disbursed.
“When it’s time to repay, we expect that repayment are made by the beneficiaries so that we can also lend again to other people, the fund Working Capital and Capacity Fund is $30 million but so far, we have disburse about $42 million.
“So, I’m sure a lot of challenges could be around collateral in terms of how the funds operate, so what we have done is to water down the requirements without compromising the bank or the board, so we use things like the assignments of receivables, we use things like insurance and other forms of collateral which make it easy for the beneficiaries to access the funds.
“Though we are transactional about it, we look at the transaction itself and build the finance structures around the transaction in such a way that the loan becomes self liquidity without the need for physical collateral.”
In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, who was represented by Dr. Osa Uchendu, said the forum offered the board an opportunity to deliberate with the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.
Ogbe pointed out that the conversation would boost more participation of Nigerian players in the oil and gas industry and encourage their business growth.
Also speaking, the Group Head, Oil and Gas, in the Bank of Industry (BoI), Gabriel Yemidale, said the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund), which started in 2017, with N200million grew to N300million in 2023.
“Most times, I see a lot of people come to the bank to apply for loans, some of them are not veritable for this loan, they are not contributing the one percent, I want to really emphasize on this, that you have to be a contributor to this fund, you have to pay that one percent NCD which the take from your contract, that you have the IOCs.
“We have five funds, the community financing which is now being done with the PFIs, and one of the PFIs, we have given it to FCMB, and why I’m starting with that is because this is the baby of the current Executive Secretary of NCDMB, and he wants to touch the lives of the grassroots, he wants to grow that market, that segment and make them start playing where the foreign players are, which is the life enterprise space.
“So we started that funds with FCMB, and the single obligor is N100 million for starters, we will continue to review it as time goes on, and moratorium on that is 3 to 6 months, and it’s depending on your needs, it’s about two years, all you need to do, go to NCDMB with your ISPO, go with your contract and the loan will be issue to you.
“There is no bank guarantee for community finance, it is just the ISPO, from the IOCs issuing you those PO, this fund is readily available for community people to utilize.
“Also we have the contract financing, which has the single obligor of $5million, there is a portal system that the NCDMB has created. We also have refinance. Refinance is $10million. The aim of all these funds is to create employments, create local and indigenous businesses, they are now able to participate with the foreign and the big boys out there.”, he said.
The Sensitization and Engagement Forum, titled, “Deepening Local Content through Certification, Compliance and Financing Support” had in attendance key players, who came from the oil and gas industry to witness the unveiling of the board’s Compliance Certificate.
Continue Reading
Business
NIMASA Marks 2025 Customer Week, Pledges Service Excellence
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA has officially launched its 2025 Customer Service Week celebrations under the inspiring global theme, “Mission: Possible.”
The Agency is leveraging this annual celebration to reaffirm its commitment to transforming customer challenges into opportunities and consistently delivering exceptional service to grow the Nigerian Maritime sector.
In his remarks, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, noted that effective service delivery remains central to the Agency’s mandate, stressing that excellence must begin internally before extending to external stakeholders.
“Providing service is paramount, both internally and externally. We must remain prepared, committed, and available to solve problems together as a team. Excellence in service delivery defines who we are and what we represent,” . Mobereola stated.
He highlighted teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement as essential drivers of institutional growth and public confidence.
The Head, SERVICOM Unit, Hajiya Rakiyyah Lammai, appreciated the Director General for his continued support in strengthening customer service structures within NIMASA.
She noted that this year’s theme aptly reflects the dedication and resilience of the Agency’s staff in upholding service quality.
The 2025 Customer Service Week was commemorated across NIMASA offices nationwide with recognition programmes, engagement activities, and customer feedback sessions aimed at promoting a culture of responsiveness and efficiency.
As NIMASA continues to promote safety, security, and sustainability within Nigeria’s maritime domain, the 2025 Customer Service Week reinforces that service excellence remains the cornerstone of effective public service.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
SEME Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt Of Expired Flour, Seizes N2bn Contraband
The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted five trucks conveying 10,000 bags of expired flour valued at N1.2billion.
The Command Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, who disclosed this during his Maiden Press Briefing, at the Seme Krake border, last Thursday, said the consignment, which originated from Egypt and came through the Benin Republic border, was seized in a joint operation with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
According to him, the interception was achieved through credible intelligence shared by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and the NAFDAC Director General, Moji Adeyeye.
Displaying the seized goods, Adenuga said the flour, produced in March 2024, had expired in November, 2024, posing serious public health risk.
He said, “If these things find their way into the country, they change the bag, and it goes into the markets… the health risks associated with consuming such expired products could have led to severe infections, food poisoning, and long-term health complications.
“Beyond health implications, such unwholesome goods undermine local industries and erode consumer trust.”
Speaking on the command’s revenue performance and strides in trade facilitation, Adenuga said a total of N1.5billion was generated in the month of September 2025 alone.
The figure, he said represent an exceptional increase of over 182% compared to the N531.4million generated in August 2025, the month before his assumption of duty.
“This outstanding performance
reflects the effectiveness of the Comptroller General’s reform agenda, which emphasizes compliance, transparency, and data-driven monitoring of goods, as well as dedication of officers and men who continue to embody his vision of a modern, efficient and accountable Customs Service,” he said.
Adenuga said the command guided by the Comptroller General of Customs commitment to transparency and modernization has intensified effort to simplify procedures and ensure that legitimate traders enjoy the full benefits of Customs modernization and regional integration along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.
“Upon assumption of duty, and in line with the CGC’s strategic vision anchored on the policy thrust of Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation, I declared trade facilitation as the hallmark of our administration. We believe that when trade is facilitated, processes are streamlined, costs are reduced and more revenue is generated, ” he said.
Beyond the expired flour, Adenuga also showcased other contraband goods seized by the command within the month of September.
The items include 1,104 parcels of cannabis sativa, 98 parcels of 120mg Tramadol, with two suspects handed over to the NDLEA, 2,043 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 150 bales of second-hand clothing and 169 bottles of DSP cough syrup with codeine and five used vehicles with a total Duty Paid Value at N1,999billion.
“Under the guidance of the CGC’s zero-tolerance stance on smuggling, Seme Command remains unwavering in its commitment to suppress smuggling and protect national security, public health and economic stability.
“Our position is clear along the Lagos-Abidjan that any economic resource diverted into smuggling will be a colossal waste; it will be better to channel such resources into legitimate business that could empower thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and create jobs, ” Adenuga said.
The Customs boss also commended the Nigerian Navy, particularly the Forward Operating Base ( FOB) in Badagry for its support in the fight against smuggling, and handing over seized foreign parboiled rice intercepted on the waterways.
“We shall continue to enhance our operational efficiency through technology, stakeholder collaboration and proactive intelligence. Our collective mission is to ensure that the Seme-Krake border remains a gateway of prosperity not criminality.
“Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are building a smarter, safer and more prosperous border corridor in full alignment with the CGC’s modernization blueprint, ” he said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
LASG UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING OMI-EKO PROJECT AT FIVE COWRIES TERMINAL
The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), will officially launch the Omi Eko Project on Friday, 17th October 2025, at Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo.
The unveiling, to be performed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would feature key speakers and virtual project presentation.
According to a Statement, the event highlights the state’s dedication to advancing sustainable water transportation and smart city solutions.
The project aims to transform Lagos’s water transit with over 78 electric ferries, digital systems, and enhanced safety features, reducing commute times and promoting eco-friendly travel.
“The Omi Eko Project is poised to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape by integrating innovative technology, strengthening terminal infrastructure, and championing environmental sustainability..
“With the deployment of over 78 high-capacity electric ferries, digital ticketing systems, intelligent terminals, and safety innovations, the project will significantly reduce commute times and establish a reliable, modern transportation option for millions.”the statement added.
The Five Cowries Terminal, a key transport hub, underscores the integration of land and water mobility in Lagos’s Urban Mobility Plan.e Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, for the maiden summit of JustAlive Communications Limited, publishers of JustNet News to discuss infrastructural development trends in the sector.
By: By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Trending
-
News2 days ago
FUBARA THANKS PRESIDENT TINUBU FOR POST HUMOUS PARDON, NATIONAL HONOURS FOR OGONI 13 …Says Bold Decision’ll Promote Reconciliation
-
Sports2 days ago
Haaland On Fire As Norway Edges Close To W/Cup Ticket
-
News2 days ago
Unveiling of $400million Otakaikpo crude oil Export Terminal; Monarch Hails Tinubu …lists Economic Benefits Of The Project
-
Education2 days ago
Rivers State University Moves to Establish Directory for Retirees, honoured 74 workers
-
Rivers2 days ago
Tinubu Commissions First Nigeria’s Indigenous Crude Oil Terminal
-
Business2 days ago
Transport Summit Set To Brainstorm On Nigeria’s Infrastructural Development, Oct 29
-
News2 days ago
Germany, EU unveil initiative to tackle gas flaring in Nigeria
-
Sports2 days ago
Arsenal May Move To Wembley