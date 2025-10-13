Oborevwori Felicitates Asagba Of Asaba, On First Coronation Anniversary

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and other prominent personalities in the Niger Delta have oaid glowing tribute to the first Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

They said his life symbolised the principles of federalism, resource control, justice, and environmental rights.

According to them, Chief Alamieyeseigha, who was the first civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, represented the voice of the Niger Delta people and that his legacies would continually inspire generations in the quest for justice, fairness and development.

They spoke on Friday at the 10th memorial anniversary in honour of Alamieyeseigha in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

Speaking at the event, which had as its theme: “The Niger Delta Voice Through Nigeria’s Soul: Federalism, Resource Control and The Contemporary Nigerian State In The DSP Alamieyeseigha Legacies”, Governor Diri said for Nigeria to make progress, it should practice a federal system of government where the sub-national units enjoy relative autonomy guaranteed by its Constitution.

He described as an abberation the situation where Nigeria, which ought to be operating federalism, controlled the resources of the sub-nationals thereby short changing them of their God-given wealth.

Senator Diri stated that if Nigeria operated a federalist structure, agitations from minority ethnic nationalities would largely be reduced.

“If we want this country to move forward, the sub-national governments should not be controlled from the centre. If we want this country to develop, you cannot use the resources from one region to create more local government areas in another region in order to feed that region and then starve the area where these resources are coming from. That is not federalism.

“The Niger Delta people have been robbed through the Land Use Act and we stand against it anywhere and anytime. Nigeria needs to correct these anomalies”, he said.

According to the Bayelsa Governor, Alamieyeseigha’s advocacy for resource control, justice and environmental rights was not only for the Niger Delta people, but for the progress of the country.

He urged the Niger Delta people to be united and build a common front in the fight for resource control and not allow party politics and personal interests get in the way of their collective struggle.

Diri emphasised the need to utilise intellectual and diplomatic means in their quest to achieve justice, fairness and bring about the much needed development of the region.

“We have elevated party politics above our unity. That is part of the politics of oil and gas, which is meant to keep us divided”, Diri added.

Similarly, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, who described Alamieyeseigha as his bosom friend while they were colleague-governors, said the late Ijaw Governor-General was never scared in the defence of his people.

Ibori claimed that like Martin Luther King, the ‘bullet’ that took Alamieyeseigha was fabricated, encouraged and delivered by the Nigerian state.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that what his departed comrade stood and advocated for has continued to live on and would not die.

Ibori, popularly known as the Odidigborigbo of Africa, appreciated Diri for strengthening Alamieyeseigha’s legacies and the Ijaw struggle through the annual memorial anniversary by the State Government.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Ibaba S. Ibaba, on his part, said Alamieyeseigha’s emergence as Bayelsa Governor marked a defining moment in the Ijaw and Niger Deta struggle for equity and justice.

Ibaba described the Niger Delta as an embodiment of Nigeria’s paradox of wealth amid pervasive poverty and underdevelopment, which he noted led to the famous Kaiama Declaration and the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

He stressed that the late hero, in his speeches and actions, took the Niger Delta agitation into the heart of the national debate, placing Bayelsa and the region firmly on Nigeria’s national map of political reckoning.

According to the erudite political scholar, federalism for Alamieyeseigha and people of the Niger Delta was meaningful only if it guaranteed control over resources for development, dignity, and survival.

The event, which featured a panel of discussants anchored by broadcast journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, had environmental rights activist, Annkio Briggs; foremost Ijaw activist, Elder Timi Ogoriba; and a former House of Reps member and former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Prof. Steve Azaiki.

Dignitaries present included the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; the immediate past Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); wife of the late Governor, Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha; National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Amb. Boladei Igali: and President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba.

Others were the Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Chief Ebitimi Amgbare; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; and other top government functionaries.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa